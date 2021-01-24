Blowing off some steam! Teen Mom 2 alum Lauren Comeau enjoyed a girls’ weekend with a close pal after a drama-filled week with ex-fiancé Javi Marroquin and his ex-wife, Kailyn Lowry.

Lauren, 29, showed off her lavish digs for the weekend when she arrived at a hotel room on Friday, January 22. While giving followers a tour of the space, she showed off the beautiful ocean view from the window’s balcony.

Courtesy of Lauren Comeau/Instagram

On Saturday, January 23, Lauren reposted a cryptic quote on her feed seemingly hinting about how she’s feeling after confirming her split from Javi, 28, after nearly three years together. “You were always enough, even if they didn’t make you feel like it,” read a post she reshared on her Story.

Later that evening, Lauren posted a poll asking her followers which shoes she should wear with her outfit during her night out with her gal pal, showing off her toned physique in a pair of skinny jeans, a long-sleeve wrap top and camel heels.

The New England native seemingly kept her mind off of her messy split as she and her friend sipped on drinks and took shots at a local restaurant. When they returned to the hotel room, they even attempted to record a video of them performing the viral TikTok “Buss It” challenge — in which the ladies danced to Nelly‘s “Hot in Herre” before dropping it low to Erica Banks‘ “Buss It.”

Lauren appeared to enjoy herself following a tense week of drama. On Tuesday, January 19, she took to Instagram Live to emotionally open up about her breakup from Javi and she seemingly accused him of cheating on her with Kailyn because the exes were spotted shopping at a local car dealership that day.

“I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” Lauren said while wiping away tears in the since-deleted video. “So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today.”

The “Coffee Convos” podcast host has yet to respond to the claims, but Javi addressed Lauren’s accusations in an exclusive statement to In Touch.

“While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” his said. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”