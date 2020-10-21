Javi Marroquin Denies Trying to Meet Love After Lockup’s Lacey Whitlow: ‘I Don’t Even Know Who That Is’

He said vs. she said. Teen Mom 2 alum Javi Marroquin denied that he ever tried to meet up with Love After Lockup star Lacey Whitlow after she claimed he previously watched her live streams and has “always been a player.”

The drama between them started after Lacey, who reportedly went by the name Kaci Kash as a cam model, responded to a tweet about Javi’s emotional video shared on Monday, October 19. In the Instagram Live he posted, Javi, 27, admitted he was going through a tough time following ex-wife Kailyn Lowry’s claims he tried to have sex with her while in a relationship with fiancée Lauren Comeau.

Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram

Lacey said she wasn’t shocked by the swirling breakup rumors after Kailyn, 28, accused Javi of being unfaithful on the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2.

“He used to watch me LIVE on webcam and would Snapchat video himself all while in a relationship! I’m not surprised … he’s just sorry his baby momma put him out on National TV [laughing emojis]. He played himself,” Lacey alleged.

When one social media user asked for details, the We TV personality claimed he was showing interest before she was on television. “I’m sure I’m not the only one, but he was trying to get me to meet him,” Lacey continued.

Courtesy Javi Marroquin/Instagram; Courtesy Lacey Whitlow/Instagram

Javi later fired back in the comments section of a post shared on the Teen Mom Shade Room Instagram page. “And I just had to look up this person’s IG to know what she even looks like. I wouldn’t have even entertained this in 2015 or whenever she’s claiming,” the MTV alum wrote. “I don’t even know who that is. Or even what show that is. Look, I f–ked up 100 percent and I’ll take blame for that, but these random people trying to get clout ain’t cool. Don’t kick someone when they’re down. Don’t hurt more people for no reason. Not cool.”

The father of two got engaged to Lauren in June 2019 and they briefly split after a previous cheating scandal, but quickly reconciled. Javi shares 6-year-old son, Lincoln, with Kailyn and 23-month-old son, Eli, with Lauren. It wasn’t until after Kailyn’s new bombshell claims that split rumors ignited yet again. The “Coffee Convos” podcast host later apologized to Lauren in a public statement, but fans noticed Lauren was not following Javi on Instagram after the airing of the October 13 episode of Teen Mom 2.

Will he and Lauren still be heading down the aisle? Time will tell.