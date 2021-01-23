Speaking out? Teen Mom 2 star Kailyn Lowry shared a cryptic quote after ex-husband Javi Marroquin‘s ex-fiancée, Lauren Comeau, seemingly accused him of cheating on her with Kailyn.

“People love to pick and choose when the rules apply to them,” Kailyn, 28, wrote via her Instagram Story on Saturday, January 23.

It seems Kail posted the cryptic message right before she reunited with Javi, 28, at son Lincoln’s football practice in Wilmington, Delaware. The exes both shared clips of their 6-year-old during his drills on their respective Instagram Stories.

Lauren, 29, for her part, seemed to be unbothered by the recent drama that exploded on social media earlier this week. She took to her Instagram Story to share photos and video clips of her beachside weekend getaway and she also shared a cryptic message of her own. “You were always enough, even if they didn’t make you feel like it,” read a post she reshared on her Story on Saturday.

The New England native confirmed her split from Javi after three years together in a since-deleted Instagram Live on Tuesday, January 19. She revealed she was a “single mom” who was “stuck” living in Delaware without her family and friends amid her breakup from the former Airman.

During the same Live, Lauren also hinted that Javi had cheated on her with his ex-wife because he reunited with the “Coffee Convos” podcast host to upgrade their cars at a local dealership that day. “I have dealt with my fair share of betrayal and pain my whole life, but what I learned today, what I found out today — from the kids none the less — just makes me feel like the last three years, they’ve just been waiting for this to happen,” she said while wiping away tears. “So if anyone sees Javi driving around in a black Suburban, you’ll know why I’m crying today.”

While Kailyn has yet to respond to Lauren’s cheating allegations, Javi addressed her claims in an exclusive statement to In Touch. “While I have tried to avoid a he said/she said situation [by] staying quiet, the accusations Lauren made against me this afternoon on Instagram are false,” his statement read. “My only focus right now is creating healthy coparenting relationships with both Lauren and Kail for the sake of my boys and bettering myself.”