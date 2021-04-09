Justin and Claire Duggar Reveal They’re Learning New Things About Each Other After Moving In Together

First comes love, then comes marriage! Justin Duggar and wife Claire Duggar (née Spivey) shared their first update as newlyweds in a TLC video on Friday, April 9.

“The wedding day was awesome,” Justin, 18, gushed of their nuptials. “I mean, of course, that’s every guy’s expression, but it was really something that was super memorable and I wish we could go back to that day every once in a while — and just replay it all over again.”

The Counting On stars tied the knot on February 26 in front of friends and family. Claire, 19, wowed in a beautiful white gown and her groom looked dashing in a suit and tie in photos shared from the ceremony.

Now that the couple can finally live together, they discovered new quirks about each other they never knew before. “In the mornings, I’ll have to get up and have a little time to get ready and whatever, and he can wake up and be like, ‘Oh! I’m supposed to be out the door in ten minutes. Got to go!'” the teen laughed.

Courtesy of TLC

As for Justin, he recently learned about his wife’s favorite morning drink. “She can’t go in the mornings without a cup of tea — hot tea,” he explained. “She always has to have her hot Earl Grey tea, and done a certain way, which I’m figuring out.”

The Arkansas native proposed while celebrating his birthday in Texas, where they now reside, in November 2020. Although the pair only announced their romance in September, Claire revealed via Instagram they actually courted for much longer.

“After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!! she wrote via Instagram on November 16. “So looking forward to seeing what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!”

Fans predicted Justin would get down on one knee sooner than later after the duo looked enamored with each other in a flirty video they posted last fall. “I’m calling a Christmas engagement,” one person guessed at the time, while others thought he would get down on one knee by Thanksgiving.

The pair met at a family conference in Spring 2019 and soon found they had a lot in common, including that they both came from large families.

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire divulged about their backstory. “Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to just see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.”

Meanwhile, Justin previously said, “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one.” He added that Claire has “a lot of good qualities” and “there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Perhaps a baby No. 1 will be on his or her way soon? Based on the Duggars‘ track record of marriage to kids, the odds are … yes!