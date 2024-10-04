90 Day Fiancé star Ed “Big Ed” Brown proposed to Porscha Raemond less than 24 hours after they first met in September 2024, sparking curiosity among fans about whether the TLC personality is still engaged after their whirlwind romance.

Is ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ed ‘Big Ed’ Brown Still Engaged?

One week after announcing his engagement, the 90 Day Fiancé star confirmed he wasn’t headed down the aisle anytime soon.

“I wanted to take a moment to address some recent developments in my personal life,” a rep told In Touch on behalf of Ed on September 23, 2024. “As many of you know, I recently proposed in what was a whirlwind and admittedly, a very impulsive moment.”

The 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? alum said “after some deep reflection and discussions” with those closest to him, he realized “rushing” into the engagement wasn’t the “right move.”

“I have nothing but respect and love for Porscha and I wish her the best moving forward,” the statement concluded.

When Did ‘90 Day Fiance’ Star Ed Brown Propose to Porscha Raemond?

The 90 Day Fiancé alum made headlines on September 16, 2024, after getting engaged to Porscha just 24 hours after meeting her at a fan meet-and-greet event at Capriotti’s Sandwich Shop in Plantation, Florida. At the time, a source told Us Weekly that the pair experienced “love at first sight” and the father of one was “blown away within a few seconds” of meeting Porscha.

A few days later, Big Ed opened up about the whirlwind proposal, doubling down that he “felt the sparks” immediately with Porscha and knew she was his “dream girl.”

“So I’m there carrying out these big sandwiches with sparklers. It’s crazy. And in walks this beautiful Italian dish. Her name is Porscha,” he told Page Six in an interview published on September 19, 2024. “She comes up, gives me the warmest hug … she gives me a big kiss on the cheek.”

After hitting it off at their first meeting, the two went out for a romantic dinner the following day. When Big Ed realized his date had all the qualities he was looking for in a future wife, he decided to turn a paperclip into an engagement ring and get on one knee.

“I get down on one knee and everyone goes crazy. The restaurant was freaking out,” the 90 Day: The Single Life star recalled. “I said, ‘Look I never want to let you go. I think I met The One. I want to marry you.’ And she said, ‘Yes,’ and we hugged and we kissed.”

The pair were “kissing and smooching the whole night,” with Ed declaring that he was in love with his new fiancée. Ed told the outlet that he and Porscha had yet to be intimate as they were planning on taking things “slow.”

Porscha Was Ed’s First Love Interest Since 90 Day Fiance’s Liz Woods

Porscha marked the first time Ed was linked to a new person following his split from on-off fiancée Liz Woods. Fans watched Ed and Liz’s bumpy relationship play out throughout the 90 Day Fiancé franchise, with their 15th and final split captured during season 7 of 90 Day Fiancé: Happily Ever After? After an argument over the spice level in a taco pasta recipe, Ed canceled his upcoming wedding to Liz without speaking to her first, claiming he realized that they were not compatible.

​​“I’m not angry at Liz,” he said in a confessional during an April 2024 episode. “I’m just realizing that we’re not meant to be together. I’m at a different stage in my life, and I can see clearly that it’s not gonna work — that Liz needs to go live her life, and I need to live mine.”