Below Deck Sailing Yacht Season 5 Premiere Date Cast More

Get ready to embark on an adventure as Below Deck Sailing Yacht has returned and the drama is heating up in this latest installment. Season 5 of the hit franchise features a mix of new and familiar faces, navigating everything from nightmare guests to steamy boatmances, promising even more excitement on board!

Who Is on the Cast of ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5?

Captain Glenn Shephard is returning to man the Parsifal III as they trek through the party capital of the world, Ibiza, Spain. Chief stew Daisy Kelliher is back for her third season, while first mate Gary King is gearing up for his fourth consecutive appearance on the nautical spinoff.

Joining the crew this season is Cloyce Martin, taking on the role of chef, along with chief engineer Davide Morosi, who stepped in for last season’s Colin MacRae. Viewers will also be introduced to stews Diana Cruz and Danni Warren, as well as deckhands Keith Allen and Emma Crouch.

What Happened During ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 Trailer?

Although Ibiza is known as an international travel destination, attracting visitors from all over the world, “stormy waters” are ahead for the crew “as they navigate blossoming boatmances, competitive co-workers and tense personal dynamics, all while trying to raise the bar every charter,” according to a press release.

“After a distracting love triangle last season that took her focus away from work, Daisy is ready to take the reins back in the interior department with a new sense of energy and determination,” the release teases. “However, plans for a stress-free charter season are threatened when her stews question her leadership. On deck, Gary attempts to keep his team motivated as one crew member struggles to learn the ropes. In the galley, Chef Cloyce charms the crew and guests but at only 22, he may be too inexperienced to meet the demands of the high-maintenance charter guests.”

Bravo

In the trailer, Daisy told cameras that she got rid of “some dead weight” heading into the new season, seemingly hinting at her fling with former costar Colin.

“The breakup did a number on me last year,” she said in a voiceover. “I felt very broken but now I’m coming back in, more focused, full of energy, I’m f–king good at my job and I’m taking back the reigns … It’s gonna be a s–t show.”

The clip cut to Daisy cursing at Gary, telling him, “Guess what, do your f–king job and I’m not f–king carrying this season, you f–king prick.”

In addition, in typical Below Deck-fashion, Bravo fans can expect intense confrontations, crew firings, boat romances, and even a few injuries to shake up the sailing yacht.

“You guys went out with the guests, I set some ground rules, two drinks max,” Captain Glenn is heard saying in the trailer. “You knew the rules, you broke the f–king rules and now you’re here getting upset.”

When Does ‘Below Deck Sailing Yacht’ Season 5 Premiere?

Below Deck Sailing Yacht premieres Monday, October 7, at 9 p.m. ET/PT on Bravo.