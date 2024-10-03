1000-Lb. Sisters star Amy Slaton is still healing from her split from ex-husband Michael Halterman one year after their divorce, but she’s ready to start fresh.

The reality star, 36, got emotional as she recalled memories of her ex in a preview of the October 8 season 6 premiere shared by E! News on Thursday, October 3. “I want to get rid of these couches because they remind me of Michael,” Amy told sister Amanda Halterman through tears. “I can’t stand them and I want to get rid of them.”

Amanda, 43, reminded Amy, “You’re going to have to make new memories here that shoves the bad ones out. You don’t give yourself enough credit. You can do this.”

Despite still feeling pain over the end of her marriage, Amy said she was ready for positive changes in her life.

“Right now, I’m just going to focus on me, my mental health, my physical health, my outer appearance,” she explained. “I’m ready to change up the hair color. I just want to get some new hair and get rid of all this excess skin.”

Amy, who has lost more than 175 pounds since undergoing weight loss surgery in 2019, continued, “I’m just ready to start a new life and I need to have skin removal. I feel like a deflated balloon. Hopefully, I’ll get approved for the skin removal because I’m struggling right now to love myself.”

She concluded, “Eventually I’m going to get there. Eventually I’m going to find a way to love myself.”

Michael, 41, filed for divorce in March 2023 after four years of marriage. He listed their date of separation as February 2023. The exes share sons Gage, 4, and Glenn, 2, and made a custody arrangement during their divorce proceedings. The split was finalized in October 2023.

“I signed the final documents and that’s the end of an era. I’m ready for it to be over with. … Michael and me are sharing custody,” she said in a February episode of 1000-Lb. Sisters. “I get the boys 70 percent of the time, Michael gets ‘em 30.”

Michael previously requested 50/50 custody, insisting that he was an “equal parent,” but Amy didn’t think this was fair.

“I was the chef, I was the cook, I was the nanny, I was everything in that house,” she explained. “He was the video game player. I raise those kids. I made the bath waters. You don’t know how your f–king son likes his bath water, don’t play with me. There should be no reason why he needs extra days with the kids when he’s not even gonna take care of ‘em. It’s not you gonna be having the kids, it’s gonna be your mother.”

Amid her split from Michael, Amy dated a man named Tony Rodgers in 2023. However, their breakup was confirmed in February. She moved on with a man named Kevin that month, but the romance was short-lived, as she seemingly hinted at their split in March.

“Life is already hard. I don’t want to be around anyone who makes it worse,” she wrote on TikTok, adding in a comment, “I love yall it been ruff few days and f–k him! Not crying over his loser ass.”