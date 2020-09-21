Just some good-natured teasing! Counting On star Jason Duggar took to Instagram to both welcome his brother Justin Duggar to the platform and to tease him about his courtship with new girlfriend Claire Spivey.

“Did someone say Justin has a girlfriend?! 😜 Congrats, bro. Don’t forget about us!” said the elder brother with a laughing emoji. While the relationship feels new to fans, it’s actually been in the works for a long time. In her own post, sister-in-law Anna Duggar wrote, “Justin and Claire, it’s been sweet to watch your friendship grow over the past year! The two of you bring out the best in each other — super excited for you both!” She rounded up the post with the hashtags “#littleduggars” and “#justinandclaire.”

The duo announced their courtship in a TLCme video on Monday, September 21. “Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire, 19, explained. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her and ever since then, I just knew she was the one,” Justin, 17, added.

“Claire has a lot of good qualities and I could sit here and tell you all of them,” the teenager gushed. “But there’s so many good things in her that I see and each and every day, I just see more and more good and I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

When fans heard a new Duggar may be announcing a courtship, Justin certainly wasn’t their first guess. While older siblings like Jana, 30, James,19, and Jeremiah and Jedidiah, both 21, are still single, Justin is among the younest family members ever to announce a courtship. Joy-Anna was 18, but many other siblings were in their 20s when they made similar announcements.

Of course, a courtship doens’t guarantee a marriage. Josiah Duggar began dating his ex, Marjorie, when they were teens, and ended up breaking things off before courting and marrying now-wife Lauren Swanson. We’ll just have to wait and see, but one thing’s for sure: Justin has the full support of his huge fam!