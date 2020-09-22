Uncanny resemblance? Counting On fans think Justin Duggar‘s new girlfriend, Claire Spivey, looks a lot like his older sister Jana Duggar.

The 17-year-old took to Instagram shortly after announcing his courtship with the Texas native to share a series of sweet photos. In one shot, the young couple enjoyed their favorite activity, snowboarding. In another, they smiled in a car selfie, posed in Christmas pj’s in a third photo, and sipped from the same soda in the fourth. The fifth picture was a cute portrait of the pair at sunset.

Instagram

But fans could not get over how much Claire, 19, resembles the eldest Duggar daughter. “She looks like Jana,” several followers commented. Another added, “Congrats! These pics are so cute. She looks a little like Jana!”

Justin and Claire announced their courtship on Monday, September 21, just one day before Claire is set to make her debut on the family’s TLC reality TV series, Counting On. The Spivey and Duggar families have been friends for 20 years, but Justin and Claire didn’t meet until spring 2019 at a family conference. Justin traveled from Arkansas to Texas to visit Claire frequently after that, and a few months late, he got permission from Claire’s father to enter a courtship.

Courtesy Justin Duggar/Instagram; Courtesy Jana Duggar/Instagram (inset)

While fans were excited to learn Justin and Claire were the latest couple to enter a courtship in the Duggar family, others expressed their disappointment because they had hoped it would be Jana, 30.

“I keep waiting for Jana’s announcement! Jana is so beautiful, sweet, kind giving and loving. How has some wealthy, good looking doctor not swept her off her feet?” one fan commented on the Duggar family’s post congratulating Justin and Claire.

Jana is the oldest daughter in the Duggar family who is not married. While she previously revealed she has been in several courtships over the years, which the Duggars define as “dating with a purpose,” none of them have lasted long-term. This is a rare case in the family because once a Duggar child enters a courtship, it usually ends in an engagement.

In the September 15 episode of Counting On, Jana opened up about what she’s looking for in a future partner and revealed how she’s loosened her dating rules a little bit as she’s gotten older.

“I used to be a little more strict,” she said in a confessional. “I felt like, I just want to find someone that would either move to Arkansas, or is already from here, but I think as time has gone on, I’ve found I do love to travel more than I thought I did. So now, it’s more like, okay, if I really love the guy, I’ll follow him to the ends of the earth. I’ll want to go wherever he is. So far I just haven’t found that one.”