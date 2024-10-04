Life After Lockup is returning for season 5 and fans will be introduced to seven new couples. The spinoff series will follow couples from the AMC franchise Love After Lockup and Love During Lockup, and highlight their trials and tribulations in their relationships.

“The couples face parole restrictions including travel limitations, consorting with previously incarcerated individuals, combined with the temptations of alcohol and drugs,” the season’s synopsis reads. “Meanwhile, couples who have stayed together grapple with the growing pains of love, family and marriage while navigating the emotional hurdles of trying to earn a living with a criminal record.”

Life After Lockup’s Britney and Kerok

The engaged Life After Lockup alums have yet to walk down the aisle. However, they are going to make a big change in their relationship by packing up their belongings in Virginia and landing in Texas.

Kerok’s family is also moving with them. However, it’s unclear if the couple ever relocated because they received a disturbing call that could possibly be life changing.

WE Tv

Life After Lockup’s Bianca and Daniel

The couple will face challenges after Daniel’s family moved out of Arizona and Bianca relocated to Scottsdale, Arizona, to live with him. Even though they entered an exciting new chapter in their relationship, their new dynamic was anything but rainbows and sunshine.

Bianca and Daniel hit a hurdle in their relationship and will have to decide if they want to renew their lease or call it quits.

Life After Lockup’s Tennie and Robert

They say groups of three people never work, and the saying is true for Tennie, Robert and his mother, Kate. Both women are excited to have Robert return home to Oklahoma, but tensions arise when Tennie and Kate fight for Robert’s attention.

Robert will face one hard decision: Continue to be a momma’s boy or begin his life with Tennie and her children.

Life After Lockup’s Justine and Michael

The couple moved from Pennsylvania to Las Vegas with their newborn baby and an additional seven kids from previous relationships.

Justine and Michael’s theme of the season is new beginnings because their move across the country will be the least of their worries after the family matriarch learns she is pregnant with their second child together. Did the new house come with a guest room for baby No. 9?

WE Tv

Life After Lockup’s Kimberly and Joey

Joey will return to the real world following his release from prison and into the arms of his fiancées, Kimberly, and her sons.

As Joey spent more time in person with the boys, he began to see similarities between himself and stepson Kasen. While starting to believe that he is Kasen’s biological father, Joey suggests he take a paternity test to get answers. However, Kimberly isn’t as gung ho about the idea because she doesn’t want the results to affect their newly reunited family dynamic.

Life After Lockup’s Melissa and Louie

More than one year after his release, Louie is determined to make Melissa his fiancées. Louie keeps busy to save money on the proposal, as Melissa demanded a minimum 2-carat diamond ring.

Are they living a fairy tale, or are they going to get hit with reality?

WE Tv

Life After Lockup’s Zeruiah and Troy

Secrets revealed? While Zeruiah eagerly welcomes Troy back home and into their businesses, he also hides a secret pertaining to their non-profit organization Project HEAL.

When Does ‘Life After Lockup’ Season 5 Premiere?

Tune into We TV on Friday, October 4, at 8 pm ET/PT.

ALLBLK subscribers can stream episodes every Tuesday.