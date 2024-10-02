The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, Hulu’s reality series about the messy sex scandal surrounding a group of Mormon influencers known collectively as “MomTok,” became an instant hit following its premiere on September 6, 2024. In fact, it was the streaming service’s most-watched unscripted season premiere of the year, according to TheWrap. So, it’s not too surprising that there is already chatter about a Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. Many fans are wondering if the MomTok women will be back for more drama.

Was ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Renewed for Season 2?

Hulu has yet to officially announce The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2. However, TMZ and Deadline both reported on October 2, 2024, that the second season was already greenlit and pre-production was “well underway” in Utah. The cast will reportedly begin filming within the next week, according to TMZ.

Who Is in the Cast of ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2?

The MomTok women of season 1 included Jen Affleck, Demi Engemann, Whitney Leavitt, Mikayla Matthews, Mayci Neeley, Jessi Ngatikaura, Taylor Frankie Paul and Layla Taylor. All of these cast members are reportedly set to return for season 2 despite growing tensions among the group, according to TMZ.

What Is ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ About?

The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives follows the MomTok influencers in the aftermath of a sex scandal that went viral.

The show’s official synopsis reads, “The scandalous world of a group of Mormon mom influencers implodes when they get caught in the midst of a swinging sex scandal that makes international headlines. Now, their sisterhood is shook to its core. Faith, friendship and reputations are all on the line. Will #MomTok be able to survive and continue to give the rulebook a run for its money, or will this group fall from grace?”

In 2022, Utah influencer Taylor went viral after she revealed that she and her now ex-husband, Tate Paul, had been “soft-swinging” with other Mormon couples. She suggested that others in the group participated in the act as well, but they have denied ever taking part in “soft swinging.”

Taylor shocked her followers with the news that she and Paul were separating in May 2022. “​​The last eight days have been the most pain I’ve ever felt in my life. Been grieving and mourning with family and friends the loss of my family not being together anymore,” she said during a TikTok Live at the time. “Tate and I are divorcing, however, I always love him deeply, however it’s what’s best for us. Long painful road ahead but I’m hopeful it goes up from here.”

Taylor later admitted that the divorce was a result of her breaking the rules of “soft swinging” within their Mormon group. Taylor and the husband of one of her friends allegedly hooked up in private, which the group had decided would not be allowed.

The influencer became shrouded in controversy again in March 2023 when a video shared by The Daily Mail showed her getting angry with boyfriend Dakota Mortenson when he refused to take her to a concert, claiming she was too drunk to go. Police bodycam footage showed Taylor telling police officers that she “went ballistic” on Dakota and threw a chair at him, which accidentally hit her daughter, Indy. Taylor was arrested and charged with assault, criminal mischief, and domestic violence in the presence of a child, according to The New York Post.

Taylor pleaded guilty to aggravated assault in September 2023 as part of a plea deal. The other charges were dismissed with prejudice.

In addition to Taylor’s sex scandal and legal drama, the show’s first season covered Jen’s husband Zac’s gambling habits, Whitney’s decision to leave MomTok and more.