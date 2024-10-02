From Big Brother to 90 Day Fiancé to Love & Hip Hop, House of Villains brings reality TV’s most notorious personalities together and season 2 will not disappoint fans.

What Is ‘House of Villains’?

House of Villains is a competition series that features, “a new set of mischievous reality all-stars as they scheme, strategize, and shade each other for a chance to win a $200,000 cash prize and the title of ‘America’s Ultimate Supervillain,’” according to the official description for season 2.

Who Is on the Cast of ‘House of Villains’ Season 2?

House of Villains brings together an all-star cast of the most notorious reality TV villains to ever hit the small screen.

Tiffany “New York” Pollard returns to the mansion, seeking redemption from her early exit on season 1 and another shot at the prize money.

This year, a group of skilled competitors are gearing up for battle, with Survivor’s first-ever winner, Richard Hatch, and three-time The Challenge champion Wes Bergmann set to make their debut in season 2. In addition, fans will watch Real Housewives of New Jersey’s Teresa Giudice, Big Brother’s Jessie Godderz, The Bachelor’s Victoria Larson, 90 Day Fiancé’s Larissa Lima, RuPaul’s Drag Race’s Kandy Muse, Bad Girls Club’s Camilla Poindexter and Love & Hip Hop’s Safaree.

Viewers will also be treated with appearances from Janice Dickinson, Tori Spelling and House of Villains alums Bobby Lytes and Jax Taylor.

Who Is the Host of ‘House of Villains’?

Joel McHale returns as host of House of Villains after a successful run in the inaugural season. Real Housewives of Salt Lake City star Monica Garcia is set to make her debut as the “voice” of the house and narrate the season.

What Happened in the ‘House of Villains’ Season 2 Trailer?

From knives being thrown to bombs exploding, House of Villains season 2 promises more drama than ever!

“Last season, 10 of reality television’s greatest villains came together under one roof and made television history. So obviously, we had to do it again,” Joel said in a voiceover. “Same house, same awful host and brand new iconic villains.”

The trailer teases intense confrontations in the unique reality TV crossover event, from Larissa facing off with Victoria to New York putting Richard to the test. “They think I’m delicate like a little flower but no bitch, I’m a bomb,” the Bachelor alum is heard saying in the clip.

“Once again, they’re here to outsmart, out manipulate and out camera-time each other,” the host explained. “Whoever is able to make it to the end will win $200,000 and the title of America’s Greatest Super Villain.”

When Does ‘House of Villains’ Season 2 Premiere?

House of Villains season 2 premieres on Wednesday, October 9, at 10 p.m. ET/PT on E!

Who Won ‘House of Villains’ Season 1?

Season 1 saw Bad Girls Club alum Tanisha Thomas take the $200,000 grand prize home, beating The Challenge’s Johnny Bananas, 90 Day Fiancé’s Anfisa Arkhipchenko, Survivor’s Jonny Fairplay and Love Is Blind’s Shake Chatterjee in the finale.