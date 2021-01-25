Defending their son. Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar clapped back at a troll who said the Counting On parents shouldn’t “let” Justin Duggar marry Claire Spivey.

“Why are you letting your kid get married when he should be in college, dating around and learning how to be an adult? And before 19-year-old brides come at me for this comment, you missed out on a lot.” In response, the Duggar Family Instagram account clarified, “So far, our children have gotten married between the ages of 19-28. We always leave the decision of when to get married up to them as adults!” they said in the now-deleted message. “We are so grateful for each of the Godly spouses they have chosen, and we are excited to cheer each of them on in life and in love!”

This isn’t the only criticism the couple received recently. On Friday, January 22, Claire, 19, was mocked for “praying” for her fiance, 18, during his wisdom teeth surgery.

The teen was branded “over-dramatic” for making a “big deal” about the simple operation. She created a large banner with Justin’s face on it reading: “Praying for our Justin! We love you!”

“How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy after his wisdom teeth surgery!!” she gushed via Instagram. “He is such a trooper, and has had a wonderful recovery! Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs, and giving meds. ;)”

Justin proposed to Claire in November 2020 while celebrating his birthday in Texas. At the time, Claire praised her soon-to-be husband’s work ethic.

“Justin paid for the ring!” she confirmed in an Instagram comment amid speculation. “Not a dime of it was someone else’s money,” she said in reference to her diamond sparkler. “He is super motivated and does well at his job. He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job. He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.”

Following news of their engagement, Jim Bob sold the lovebirds a mobile home for just $1 to give him “a good head start’ on marriage, a source exclusively told In Touch.

“It will also come in handy when they start working on a family of their own,” the insider noted. “Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married.”

Though the former 19 Kids and Counting kiddos “are self-sufficient and hard-working,” Jim Bob and Michelle are “all about giving them a step up to help their marriages succeed. They know marriage can be hard work, but they both truly believe that a happy home makes a happy family.”

It sounds like the young couple have a strong support system despite controversy.