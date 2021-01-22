By his side! Justin Duggar’s fiancée, Claire Spivey, gushed over him for being a “trooper” after his wisdom teeth surgery went successful.

The bride-to-be showed her beau, 18, support every step of the way and held him close on the way back home. “How I enjoyed getting to take care of this guy,” Claire, 19, captioned a new Instagram photo on Thursday, January 21, showing a banner draped over the stairs which read, “Praying for our Justin! We love you!”

Courtesy Claire Spivey/Instagram

Claire and Justin also smiled for a family portrait with his parents, Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar, before the procedure. “Thankful for every moment with him, even when it’s changing ice packs and giving meds,” she added.

The Spivey Construction secretary assured fans that Justin is now resting and recovering “wonderfully” after his appointment. “Taking care of those you love is the best part of life,” one social media user replied to her post. “This must have been so special to do for him,” another added with a heart emoji.

Justin and Claire announced their plans to wed in November 2020. At the time, she took to Instagram with a photo of her diamond ring and a portrait alongside her future groom. “After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!!” Claire wrote in her caption, also appreciating the kind comments from fans. “So looking forward to see what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!”

Courtesy of Claire Spivey/Instagram

The 19 Kids and Counting alum said he quickly learned that Claire was his perfect match while courting because of the incredible person she is.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” he said about their connection in a Counting On episode. “Ever since then, I just knew that she was The One. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

They’re already proving to be stronger together!