Duggar wedding times two? Claire Spivey‘s mom, Hilary Spivey, clarified rumors her other daughter is marrying into the famous family.

“After a tough week of adjusting to Claire being gone … this guy walked through the back door Friday night,” Hilary captioned a photo of Counting On star Jason Duggar via Instagram on Sunday, March 7. “What a surprise. We love you, Jason!”

Courtesy of Hilary Spivey/Instagram

In the comments, one user cheekily asked, “Are you adopting this one as well? Possibly arranging something with your other daughter?” In response, the mother of six wrote, “We would love to have Jason in our fam but no, our gal is too young,” she laughed. “We do say that he is part of the fam now that Justin and Claire are married. Friends come and go, but family is forever.”

Hilary’s reply comes on the heels of Claire’s wedding to Justin Duggar. The couple tied the knot in front of friends and family on Friday, February 26. Claire, 19, wowed in a beautiful white gown and her groom, 18, looked dashing in a suit and tie.

The pair announced their engagement in November 2020 after fan speculation. Justin popped the question to Claire while celebrating his 18th birthday with her in Texas.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” Justin and Claire told Us Weekly at the time. ‘We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

As for where they’re living now that she moved out of mom and dad’s place? Jim Bob Duggar sold son Justin a mobile home for $1 to give him “a good head start” on marriage, a source previously told In Touch.

“It will also come in handy when they start working on a family of their own,” the insider noted. “Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married.”

Jim Bob, 55, — who shares 19 children with wife Michelle Duggar, 54, — has “sold homes to his kids from $10 to $5,000 to $50,00, depending on the location and square footage,” the insider continued. “It’s kind of his thing.”

Though the 19 Kids and Counting alum’s kiddos “are self-sufficient and hard-working,” the parents are “all about giving them a step up to help their marriages succeed. They know marriage can be hard work, but they both truly believe that a happy home makes a happy family.”

Perhaps baby No. 1 will be on his or her way shortly now that Claire and Justin are settled? Only time will tell!