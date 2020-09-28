He’s all grown up! Counting On star Justin Duggar joined Instagram in September 2020 and revealed he’s courting Claire Spivey. Anyone who follows the Duggars knows they don’t just date for fun, so the 17 and 19-year-old lovebirds are taking the romance very seriously — and their sweetest photos together prove it!

Justin first announced his exciting new relationship on September 21. “What a year this has been! God has done so much in my life, and the biggest blessing has been the gift of Claire,” he wrote beside a slideshow of cuddly pictures with his new love. “She is more precious than anything I could ever ask for, and I’m so excited about our future together!”

Claire seemed just as thrilled to take her relationship with Justin public. “Words will never express the depth of my love and admiration for this amazing man!” she wrote, adding that he’s the “most tenderhearted person” she knows. “Every moment spent with him is treasured. I’m so thankful for the man of God that he is. Whether we are in person, or long distance, he cherishes and loves me unconditionally. His example to me and all he meets, is unlike any other. I am the most blessed woman on earth to be in a relationship [with] you. I’ll love you forever.”

While fans are just now learning of the young couple’s romance, it seems they’ve actually been secretly courting for quite some time. Photos posted by Justin and his sister-in-law Anna Duggar prove he’s been dating Claire since at least Christmas 2019, as they posed in holiday pajamas and in front of a Christmas tree. Justin’s mom Michelle and dad Jim Bob seemed to confirm that timeline in their own congratulations message.

“When Justin couldn’t stop talking about what a great girl Claire was, we knew it was only a matter of time before he would make it official,” they wrote. “We have loved getting to know Claire and her family better over the last year, and we think the world of them!”

