Welcome to Plathville star Moriah Plath’s brothers made it clear that they didn’t approve of her reuniting with her ex-boyfriend.

“There was something that he had kept from me that I didn’t know about. And then when I found out, I went no contact for eight months,” Moriah, 22, explained about her unnamed ex during the Tuesday, October 1, episode. “He reached out to me and said, ‘If you’re looking for answers, feel free to call me, text me. I am more than willing to explain things to you and your family.’ And I took him up on his offer and met with him and talked, and it all makes sense now.”

While speaking to Ethan Plath, Moriah revealed that she had invited her ex to come watch their family concert. Ethan, 26, expressed his concerns that her ex hadn’t changed and refused to hear what he had to say.

“You want to be with somebody that lied to you from the start?” he asked, though Moriah replied, “Ethan, if you talk to him, it will all make sense now.”

Fans watched Moriah navigate the split throughout season 6. After he allegedly kept secrets from her and told her several lies, Moriah and her family cut him off and she moved in with her dad, Barry Plath.

“I’m worried that he will call Moriah back away from this family. I’m worried that Moriah will not be treated like she deserves to be treated,” Ethan said in a confessional. “I don’t know what Moriah sees in this guy.”

However, Moriah defended her decision by saying she had “all the little pieces to the puzzle” and was “putting that puzzle together.”

While Ethan was her only sibling she told about reuniting with her ex, her family grew suspicious when she awkwardly left brother Micah Plath’s birthday dinner. Ethan then broke the news to their family members, which left Micah, 23, in shock.

“I was mainly shocked because I had understood that Moriah wanted to cut ties and get over him,” Micah told the cameras. “I know it’s her life, but I’m not OK with that.”

Isaac Plath was also upset with Moriah’s decision, and he tried to call her to talk some sense into her. However, she made it clear that she didn’t want to hear it and hung up the phone.

Micah’s girlfriend, Veronica Peters, shared her perception of the experience, explaining that they went from a “super awkward dinner to Ethan dropping a bombshell of news to basically a riot with pitchforks of Plaths.”

The Plath brothers then set out to find Moriah, while Ethan eventually found her in her ex’s car.

“I had a four-hour conversation with him. He explained everything from beginning to end and it all made sense,” Moriah said while defending her decision to reconnect with her ex.

The following morning, Moriah decided to uninvite her ex to the concert while speaking to her parents. Her mother, Kim Plath, said they would “all love [her] either way,” adding that no one was “mad” at Moriah for her decision.

“I wish I could have snuck my man in, but maybe next time,” Moriah admitted. “I value my family’s opinion a lot, and I know they only want the best for me.”

Despite ultimately choosing to keep her ex away from her family, she teased that not everyone may approve of her “next chapter.”