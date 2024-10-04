Sister Wives star Christine Brown married David Woolley one year ago, though fans are now getting to watch the early days of their romance – including her reaction to them matching on a dating app – play out on the reality show.

“It’s crazy. I’m so excited,” Christine, 53, said in a confessional after she met David, 60, in person for the first time. The moment will be documented in the Sunday, October 6, episode of Sister Wives, which was shared in a teaser clip from Us Weekly.

After they spent a month talking on the dating app, Christine and David finally decided to meet in person over breakfast. “The first time that I got on [the app], I met David. His pictures were beautiful,” she said about his profile. “It was him with these eyes.”

en revealed that she was just as smitten when they met in person, explaining that his “pictures do not do him justice” and that his “eyes were beautiful.”

Which Reality TV Show Would You Want to Join?

Christine also shared that she accidentally told him how handsome he was the moment they met. “We’re walking into the restaurant, and I go, ‘I just have to tell you, I think your eyes are beautiful.’ Just like that!” she said as she covered her eyes with embarrassment.

Once they made their way to the table, David asked if he could sit on the same side as Christine. “He’s like, ‘This is kind of far away. Let’s get closer to each other,’” she said about their seating arrangement, adding they spoke about “everything” during the date. “It went so great!”

Christine started dating again more than one year after she announced her split from ex-husband Kody Brown in November 2021. The former couple – who spiritually wed in 1994 – share son Paedon, 26, and daughters Aspyn, 29, Mykelti, 28, Gwendlyn, 22, Ysabel, 21, and Truely, 14.

After confirming her romance with David in February 2023, the pair got engaged in April 2023 and tied the knot six months later.

Their wedding was featured in a two-part special on TLC in January. Ahead of the special, Christine and David exclusively told In Touch that it was his idea to feature their wedding on the network.

“We were talking about our wedding and things like that. And then just through the discussion he’s like, ‘Look, you have people that have been watching you for 14 years now and they’ve been following your story and now you have this romance and you have everything that you wanted. And I think they would appreciate watching it,’” Christine said at the time.

After noting that Christine means “everything” to her fans, David said he thought they would appreciate being included in the big day.

Courtesy of Christine Brown/Instagram

“I knew that they wanted to be part of it, and I had no problem with it,” he said of their television wedding. “It was different to see all the cameras and everything and all this stuff going on. I thought we were at a royal wedding, and it was like, ‘Wait a minute, this is my wedding.’ This is weird. Because there was too much attention going on. It was crazy.”