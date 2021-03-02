An unforgettable afternoon. Counting On star Justin Duggar and his new bride, Claire Spivey, looked head over heels in love in a sneak peek video he shared from their romantic wedding day.

The newly married couple enjoyed their first walk as husband and wife in the montage captured by videographer Gabriel Johnson. Justin, 18, and Claire, 20, gazed adoringly into each other’s eyes while she showed off her stunning lace dress with a long train.

Claire was all smiles as she cozied up to her spouse in the video he posted via Instagram on Tuesday, March 2, giving a glimpse at her tousled braided hairstyle adorned with flowers and sparkling diamond ring. After exchanging their vows and sharing a kiss, they were cheered on by their guests inside the lavish venue complete with twinkling lights and plenty of seating.

His sister Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar) gushed over the video, commenting, “I LOVE IT!! Sooooo gorgeous!” with heart-eye and crying emojis.

Over the weekend, Justin shared a loving message dedicated to Claire while celebrating her turning 20. “Happy birthday to my beautiful wife! I’m so thankful to have married my best friend! I love you so much,” he wrote on her special day.

Prior to that, the dynamic duo dished about how excited they are to be hitched. “Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be,” they told Us Weekly. “We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like. There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

Justin and Claire tied the knot three months after going public with their engagement in November 2020. The 19 Kids and Counting alum got down on one knee to propose during his birthday festivities in Texas. News broke of their courtship in September, and he later revealed how they became so close on Counting On.

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” he said about their blossoming romance in one heartwarming scene. “Ever since then, I just knew that she was The One. Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”