Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar Already Have Too Many Grandkids to Keep Track Of

At this rate, we’ll never be done counting! Jim Bob and Michelle Duggar have 19 kids — and now that their older offspring are starting to marry and have families of their own, they may soon have even more grandchildren than children.

So far, they have 19 “grand-Duggars” — and 20 and 21 are on the way. Recently, the Duggars went through a bit of a baby boom. In 2019, Jessa and Ben Seewald, Joseph and Kendra Duggar, Josiah and Lauren Duggar and Josh and Anna Duggar welcomed new additions to their family. When 2020 rolled around, John David and Abbie Duggar welcomed the newest member of the Counting On crew. Then, in March and May respectively. Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth and Jinger and Jeremy Vuolo revealed they have rainbow babies on the way. Just three months later, Joe and Kendra announced they’re expecting baby No. 3.

It’s clear this family tree won’t be done growing any time soon — though one of the married couples hinted they might be done having children. In October 2019, Jill Dillard shared an exhausted video rant with fans where she chronicled a tough day of chasing after “just two kids.” Speaking directly to her followers, she said, “This is me frustrated … [My son] is screaming at me because he wants a game. I just told them to go lay down or go outside until mommy can cool down and handle this situation.”

Though it seemed like the mom of two got things under control as the day went on — a visit with a neighbor’s dog and a trip to the pool went a long way toward helping the kids get their energy out — it also gave fans the impression a third kid might be a little too much for the parents. It didn’t hurt that dad Derick Dillard hinted in August 2019 that he and his wife could be using contraception. “We never said we don’t believe in birth control,” he told fans. “Each Christian family should follow God’s leading for their own family regarding when and how many kids to have.”

We bet Jim Bob didn’t exactly like hearing that. In the past, the Counting On patriarch has gone so far as to say that he hopes that, one day, he has 200 grandchildren to call his own. But if Jill’s siblings all keep up the pace, they’ll be there in no time. Get to know all of the Duggar grandkids below.