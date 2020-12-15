Let the countdown begin! Justin Duggar and Claire Spivey‘s wedding is right around the corner, according to the bride’s mom.

Hilary Spivey spilled details in the comments of a recent Instagram post about the Counting On couple’s upcoming nuptials. When someone asked, “When is Justin and Claire’s wedding?” she replied, “It will be next year!” After a separate user questioned, “Have Claire and Justin set a date yet?” she happily confirmed, “Yes, they have!”

Courtesy of Hilary Spivey/Instagram

The Arkansas native, 18, proposed to Claire, 19, while celebrating his birthday in Texas.

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the young couple told Us Weekly on Monday, November 16. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Although the pair only announced their romance in September, Claire revealed via Instagram they actually courted for much longer.

“After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!! she wrote via Instagram on the same day. “So looking forward to [seeing] what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!”

Though it’s unclear whether Justin and Claire will tie the knot at the beginning of 2021 or toward the end, our bets are on the former. Jill Duggar‘s husband Derick Dillard had a NSFW response when asked why the famous family gets married so quickly after a proposal.

“Amazingly surprised that your brother is [18] and engaged!!!” one social media user commented on a recent photo of Jill’s. “He’s a kid and Claire too!” the fan added. Derick, 31, spotted the inquiry and kept his response short and to-the-point, writing, “Because we want to have sex.”

Fans predicted Justin would get down on one knee sooner than later. The duo looked enamored with each other in a flirty video they previously posted on Instagram, fueling rumors he would be popping the question in the near future.

“Thanks for your support and enthusiasm!” the 19 Kids and Counting alum gushed in the clip shared on October 19. “We’re excited about what God’s done in this last year,” he said while looking at Claire. “We look forward to sharing more of our story with you very soon,” she teased.

In response, one fan theorized, “I’m calling a Christmas engagement,” while others guessed he would get down on one knee by Thanksgiving.

Justin and Claire met at a family conference in Spring 2019 and soon found they had a lot in common, including the fact they both came from big families. After growing closer, Justin got permission from Claire’s father to enter a courtship.

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire divulged about their backstory in a TLCme video in September. “Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to just see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.”

Meanwhile, Justin said, “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her. Ever since then, I just knew that she was the one.” He added that Claire has “a lot of good qualities” and “there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”