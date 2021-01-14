A generous gift! Jim Bob Duggar sold son Justin Duggar a mobile home for just $1 to give him “a good head start” on marriage with fiancée Claire Spivey, a source exclusively tells In Touch.

“It will also come in handy when they start working on a family of their own,” the insider notes. “Of course, there’s one major rule — they can’t spend the night or move into the home until they’re married.”

Jim Bob, 55, — who shares 19 children with wife Michelle Duggar, 54, — has “sold homes to his kids from $10 to $5,000 to $50,00, depending on the location and square footage,” the insider continues. “It’s kind of his thing.”

Though the Counting On stars’ kiddos “are self-sufficient and hard-working,” the parents are “all about giving them a step up to help their marriages succeed. They know marriage can be hard work, but they both truly believe that a happy home makes a happy family.”

Justin, 18, proposed to Claire, 19, in November 2020 while celebrating his birthday in Texas. After facing online criticism for their young age, Claire praised her soon-to-be husband’s work ethic.

“Justin paid for the ring!” she confirmed in an Instagram comment amid speculation. “Not a dime of it was someone else’s money,” she said in reference to her diamond sparkler. “He is super motivated and does well at his job. He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job. He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.”

Following news of their engagement, Justin’s brother-in-law Derek Dillard, who is married to Jill Dillard (née Duggar), took to the comments to congratulate the couple but also had the perfect response to a fan who asked why they are in a “rush” to walk down the aisle.

“Because we want to have sex,” Derek bluntly replied.

The famous family abides by a strict set of rules that includes no intimacy before marriage (not even front-facing hugs), no birth control, no alcohol and more.

Although we don’t know the exact date Justin and Claire will say, “I do,” his soon-to-be mother-in-law, Hilary Spivey, revealed it will take place in 2021. Based on the information above, it sounds like it’ll be sooner than later!