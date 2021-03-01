Protective mama! Claire Spivey‘s mom, Hilary Spivey, clapped back at a troll who said her daughter was was “immature.”

“We brought the wisdom and maturity to the wedding party,” she captioned a photo following Claire’s wedding to Counting On‘s Justin Duggar.

In the comments, the user wrote, “If y’all brought wisdom to the wedding party, then it might mean your kid is too young/immature to get married … ” Not one to let a rude remark slide, the mother of the bride responded, “This was a joke. We were the silliest ones in the lineup!!” she wrote alongside a joy emoji.

Courtesy of Hilary Spivey/Instagram

Yet this isn’t the first time Justin’s mother-in-law spilled the beans on the couple’s life in the comments. Back in December 2020, Hilary said their wedding would be held “next year” when a fan asked.

Justin, 18, and his now-wife, 19, tied the knot in front of family and friends on Friday, February 26. Claire wowed in a beautiful white gown and her groom looked dashing in a suit and tie.

Their nuptials came on the heels of Justin setting record straight about their wedding registry. “Quick update on a rumor going around. The current wedding registry that has a few articles written on it is FALSE,” the 19 Kids & Counting alum captioned a photo on February 2. “We are so sorry and do not want to see anyone’s money dishonestly used. Link to our real registry coming soon in bios. Not posting to receive gifts, but just wanting to clarify!”

Justin popped the question to Claire while celebrating his 18th birthday with her in Texas. “There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the duo told Us Weekly following their engagement in November 2020. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

As for how Justin knew Claire was “The One?”

“God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her,” Justin once gushed on hit family’s hit TLC show. “Claire has a lot of good qualities and I can sit here and tell you all of them, but there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”