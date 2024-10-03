Era 1 is down to just two remaining players on season 40 of The Challenge: Battle of the Eras. The OGs lost two more team members after another upsetting elimination on the Wednesday, October 2, episode.

Who Won the Daily Challenge on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 7?

This week’s daily challenge required four players from each team to jump off a building and grab colored flags, then get pulled back up by their teammates. Each color corresponded to a different box of puzzle pieces, which the remaining team players had to use to solve a puzzle. Since era 1 only had four team members left, they all had to complete the jump, and only one of them was able to partake in the puzzle.

Any dropped flags resulted in a 30 second penalty, while a missed flag was a two-minute penalty and a player accidentally grabbing two flags was a five-minute penalty. However, there was also a red bonus flag that allowed teams to take three minutes off their time if someone grabbed it. All four teams retrieved the bonus flag, but Tina Barta accidentally grabbed two flags on her turn, so Era 1 was penalized.

Still, Era 4 took longer to complete the challenge, so they came in last place, which meant that their targets – Michele Fitzgerald and Kyland Young – were automatically in elimination. Era 3 won the challenge, putting their targets – Jordan Wiseley and Nia Moore – in the power position.

Who Was Eliminated on ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 7?

Jordan, 34, and Nia, 35, had to choose between Era 1’s targets – Tina, 43, and Darrell Taylor – and Era 2’s targets – Nehemiah Clark and Aviv Melmed – to go against Michele, 34, and Kyland, 33.

As they have the last several weeks, Era 1 pointed out that targeting them wouldn’t be beneficial because they were already the weakest team. Rather, it would be smart to try and get players out from Eras 2 or 4. However, Era 3 and 4 have been working together this season, while Nia admittedly had a close relationship with Nehemiah and did not want to throw him in. Plus, Jordan pointed out that he didn’t want to become enemies with Era 2 since they were a stronger team and would likely be in the game longer to return the favor.

So, Darrell, 44, and Tina were sent in and had to take on Michele and Kyland. The elimination challenge required the players to maneuver through a tight box that had numbered panels. They then had to use the numbers to solve a math equation that would give them a code to unlock the box that held their buzzer.

Michele and Kyland were both victorious, sending Tina and Darell home and leaving Rachel Robinson and an injured Derrick Kosinski as the only remaining players on Era 1.

Who Are the Targets for ‘The Challenge’ Season 40, Episode 8?

Michele and Kyland then had to choose next week’s targets. There was no decision to make for Era 1, as Derrick, 41, and Rachel, 41, were the only choices left. For the women on Era 2, Kyland chose Cara Maria Sorbello, since it was a choice between her and Laurel Stucky and he had a closer relationship with Laurel, 39. Michele had a close relationship with Johnny “Bananas” Devenanzio and bonded with Ryan Kehoe over being “birthday twins,” so she picked Derek Chavez as the male target.

This frustrated Bananas, 42, who was already on edge with Ryan, 43, because he never volunteered to be a target, leaving the other Era 2 men to get picked over and over again.

Era 3 also had some drama going into the target selection. Earlier in the season, they agreed to take turns nominating themselves for elimination so it would be fair. This week was supposed to be Devin Walker’s turn to nominate for the men, but since he’s hooking up with Michele and knew she wouldn’t pick him either way, he didn’t self-nominate. This left Cory Wharton as the only remaining person for Michele to choose, which left him upset. For the women, Averey Tressler nominated herself.

For Era 4, none of the women volunteered, and since Kyland was closer with Kaycee Clark and Olivia Kaiser, he nominated Jenny West. Theo Campbell nominated himself for the men.