First comes love … then comes a house? Justin Duggar‘s soon-to-be mother-in-law, Hilary Spivey, revealed whether daughter Claire Spivey and her fiancé are living together post-engagement.

“Fun! Did Justin move to Texas to be closer to Claire?” one curious Counting On fan asked via Instagram, to which Hilary divulged, “No, he just happened to be here for the snow! We were grateful!”

Previously, the mother of the bride spilled details about the couple’s upcoming wedding date, noting that the youngsters’ big day will take place in 2021.

The 19 Kids and Counting alum, 18, popped the question to Claire, 19, in November 2020 while celebrating his birthday in her native state.

Courtesy of Anna Duggar/Instagram

“There is nothing comparable to finding the one you are meant to spend your life with,” the lovebirds told Us Weekly on Monday, November 16. “We know we have found that in each other. We cannot wait to be married and are looking forward to a life together of faith in Christ, love for one another and happiness!”

Although the pair announced their romance in September, Claire revealed via Instagram they actually courted for much longer. “After 14 months of courting, I am thrilled beyond words to be engaged to @justinsamduggar!!!” she wrote via Instagram that same day. “So looking forward to see what the Lord holds for us during this next chapter of life. Thank you everyone for your support and enthusiasm!!”

In a TLC video released in September, Justin and Claire revealed they met at a family conference in Spring 2019. After realizing they had a lot in common, Justin got permission from Claire’s father to enter a courtship.

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born. And we got connected last year,” Claire explained about their love story. “Something I really admire in Justin is how serious-minded he is, but his ability to have fun and to just see the bright side of things no matter what. He always looks for the best in people and I want to be more like him every day.”

As for Justin? The son of Jim Bob Duggar and Michelle Duggar said Claire came into his life “when he wasn’t really expecting it” and that he “just knew that she was the one.”

He added his fiancée has “a lot of good qualities” and “there are so many good things that I see in her. I’m so blessed to have her in my life.”

Time will tell what the future holds for these two, but given the Duggars‘ usual timeline of engagement to babies, we’re sure homeownership isn’t too far away!