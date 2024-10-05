Put on your garments and grab your dirty sodas because The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives has been officially renewed for season 2. Hulu confirmed the news in a press release on October 3, 2024, and MomTok fans are dying to know who’s returning to the show.

Who Is Returning to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2?

While Hulu has yet to officially announce the cast for The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 2, Taylor Frankie Paul, the breakout star of season 1, seemingly gave fans a hint at which of the ladies would be back. In the TikTok video Taylor shared announcing that the show had been renewed, she was joined by costars Jessi Ngatikaura, Demi Engemann, Layla Taylor, Mikayla Matthews and Mayci Neeley. However, Whitney Leavitt and Jen Affleck were noticeably missing, leading fans to wonder if they would return for season 2.

Is Whitney Leavitt Returning to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2?

While Taylor might have been the breakout star of season 1, Whitney was reality TV’s newest villain. After fighting with almost all of her costars, she dramatically declared she was done with the group and everything that came along with it. The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season finale left everyone wondering, “Will MomTok survive this?”

Whitney posted a few TikTok videos reacting to season 1 after its premiere and was seemingly upset at the way she was portrayed in the show. All signs pointed to her being finished with MomTok, and the reality series, for good.

“I think so many things had led up to it,” Whitney told Us Weekly in an article published on September 9, 2024. “I don’t think it was just one thing where I was like, ‘I don’t want to be a part of this anymore.’ It was a decision that I didn’t take lightly.”

Disney/Fred Hayes

However, shortly after Taylor made her announcement via TikTok, Whitney made one of her own. The soon-to-be mom of three revealed that yes, she would definitely be returning for another season of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives.

Is Jen Affleck Returning to ‘The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives’ Season 2?

The self-proclaimed “New Jenny From the Block” had fans concerned for her after episode 6 of The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives season 1. The group had traveled to Las Vegas and Jessi surprised her friends with VIP passes to a Chippendales performance. Jen’s husband, Zac Affleck (who may or may not be related to Ben Affleck,) wasn’t happy with her being there. The two ended up in a big fight, but they were able to move past it.

In the season finale, Zac was preparing to head to med school in New York and insisted that Jen no longer needed MomTok. When she asked him if it would make sense for them to move because she would have to stop taking business opportunities, he replied, “I don’t really care.”

Since The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives debuted on Hulu, Jen has never specifically addressed if she and Zac permanently relocated to NYC. She’s shared a few videos showing her and her family in the Big Apple, but on September 14, 2024, Jen shared a reel on Instagram that teased fans with the possibility of returning to Utah and returning for season 2. However, at the time of publication neither Jen nor Hulu have confirmed if she’ll be back.