Who Is Claire Spivey? Get to Know ‘Counting On’ Star Justin Duggar’s New Girlfriend

TLC’s Counting On has a new star! Justin Duggar is set to introduce his new girlfriend, Claire Spivey, during his courtship announcement on the season 11 finale of his family’s reality TV series. But who is the lucky lady? Keep scrolling below to get to know Claire.

Where is Claire Spivey from?

The 19-year-old is from Texas.

How did Claire and Justin meet?

“Justin and I’s families have known each other for over 20 years, so before either he or I was born,” Claire explained in a TLCme video where she and Justin made their debut as a couple.

But they didn’t officially meet until Spring 2019 when their families both attended a conference in Claire’s home state. Afterward, Justin, 17, and Claire went out to dinner together in a group with other friends. Justin, who lives in Arkansas, returned to Texas to visit Claire and her family so he could get to know her better. Justin said he knew Claire would be his wife someday just one week after they met.

Claire and Justin share lots of similarities

Like Justin, Claire also comes from a large, religious family. She is the eldest of six kids in her family. The couple also enjoy the same activities like reading the Bible, praying and enjoying the outdoors. They’re also sporty, as one of their favorite things to do is snowboard together.

Claire is also new to social media

Just hours after the couple went public with their courtship, Claire started an Instagram account. She’s already followed by Justin’s famous family members, including Jessa Seewald (née Duggar), Joy-Anna Forsyth (née Duggar), and Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar). Claire’s first post was a tribute to her love.

“Words will never express the depth of my love and admiration for this amazing man! He is the most tenderhearted person, and every moment spent with him is treasured,” she gushed in her caption of a set of photos of the couple. “I’m so thankful for the man of God that he is. Whether we are in person, or long distance, he cherishes and loves me unconditionally. His example to me and all he meets, is unlike any other. I am the most blessed woman on earth to be in a relationship [with] you. I’ll love you forever @justinsamduggar.”