Kyle was the lone soldier on the wrong side of the vote during last week’s episode of Survivor, leaving him in need of doing some damage control during episode 3. The game remained cutthroat as ever during the Wednesday, October 2, episode.

What Happened at Tuku After TK’s Elimination on ‘Survivor’ Season 47?

After Tiyana and Gabe decided to ditch Kyle and TK to work with Sue and Caroline to vote TK out, Kyle found himself as the only person from Tuku left on the wrong side of last week’s vote. After tribal council, Sue and Caroline celebrated their success with blindsiding TK. Sue also had a new target in mind — Kyle — who she felt had underestimated her as a player.

However, Gabe decided he wanted to work with Kyle because he felt he’d be easily swayed. Gabe wanted to target Tiyana since he knew Caroline and Sue wouldn’t vote each other out. However, Gabe preferred working with Tiyana and worked to rope Caroline and Sue in to target Kyle. But Sue was skeptical about Kyle since he voted for her at the previous tribal.

What Happened at Gata in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 3?

Over at Gata, things were rough due to their poorly-built shelter. However, Sam was frustrated that the girls — particularly Anika — were more concerned about the shelter and other things around camp than they were about using their fishing equipment to get food. Andy noticed the tension between Sam and Anika and knew it could be a crack that he could find his way into after being on the bottom.

Andy knew Rachel and Anika were a tight duo and wanted to work himself into Sam and Sierra’s alliance. While he already felt close to Sam, he wanted to make sure he had Sierra’s trust to. He agreed to give Sierra his shot in the dark before the next tribal in order to build trust.

Who Went on the Journey in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 3?

When it was time to go on a journey, Tuku drew rocks to decide who would go and Kyle was picked. Anika volunteered at Gata and everyone agreed they were cool with it, even though Sam didn’t want his target to potentially get an advantage. At Lavo, Rome won a game of rock, paper, scissors to go.

On the journey, Anika revealed that Sam and Sierra were a tight alliance at Gata, while Rome purposely claimed that Sol and Aysha were “running the show” so that the other tribes would look at them as targets.

The players then had to each take a different path and pick from three tiles in a package. If they chose an “advantage” tile, they would be done and could move on with their advantage. However, if they chose “lose your vote,” they would lose a vote at the next tribal — unless they risked it to choose another package and chose “advantage” on the next pull. However, if they picked “lose your vote” on the second pick, then they’d be without a vote for two tribals.

Kyle picked “lose your vote” and opted not to take the risk to reach in again since he was already on the bottom of his tribe. He went back to camp and filled everyone in on what happened. Anika received the same fate and made the same decision. However, she didn’t want Andy to know that she lost her vote, so she lied and said she didn’t play the game at all, but then told Rachel and Sierra what really happened. Rome picked an “advantage” tile, which was a “steal a vote” advantage.

What Happened at Lavo in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 3?

At Lavo, Rome was continuing to get on everyone’s nerves. This week, it was his incessant talk about going fishing. However, Rome was also getting annoyed with the rest of his tribe for not pitching in with cooking and preparing the fish.

When he got back to camp, he lied to his tribe about what happened on the journey and told them he he lost his vote, but then confided in Teeny that he actually had an advantage. This made Teeny lean more towards working with Rome since she knew he had an idol and the steal a vote.

Are Sam and Sierra Dating on ‘Survivor’ Season 47?

Anika let the rest of her tribe know that all the other players thought Sam and Sierra were dating. They made it clear that they are definitely not. In fact, Sam is engaged, and Sierra was hoping to be engaged by the time filming ended. Still, this made Sierra concerned that everyone was onto the fact that she and Sam were a tight alliance.

CBS

Who Won the Immunity Challenge in ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 3?

At the immunity challenge, one tribe member had to maneuver an obstacle course in the water. The remaining four players had to run the course in pairs. After everyone completed the course, the players had to solve a puzzle. The first two tribes to finish would earn immunity and a comfort reward.

Lavo argued over who would do the challenge solo, with Rome insisting he could do it and Sol also wanting to take the risk. Sol acquiesced and let Rome go first. Meanwhile, Andy also told his team that he would be good at all aspects of the challenge. Kyle, Rome and Andy were the three to take on the No. 1 spot.

While Kyle and Rome completed the course quickly, Andy struggled and could not get across the balance beam. Eventually, Gata was able to catch up to Lavo when Aysha and Kishan had trouble. Gata wound up winning the challenge, followed by Tuku, sending Lavo — in dead last — to tribal council.

Who Was Eliminated on ‘Survivor’ Season 47, Episode 3?

Ahead of tribal, Rome continued to play up the lie that he didn’t have a vote, but Sol was not convinced. Teeny and Kishan were a tight two and were leaning toward working with Rome and Genevieve or Aysha and Sol. Still, Teeny tried to leave Aysha little warnings that she might be on the chopping block so Aysha might lean toward working with her.

While speaking with Rome, Teeny pointed out that Sol would be the biggest threat to find another idol once Rome played his at this tribal (since it’s the only tribal he could use it at). This made Rome want to target Sol, but he told Sol that Aysha was “99 percent” the target. Sol was still skeptical of Rome and let him know it.

Still, Rome assured the rest of the tribe that Sol was in on voting out Aysha. Kishan and Teeny wanted to make sure Aysha was voting for Sol with them, so they let her know that Rome had an idol to gain her trust and asked her to vote out Sol. She was worried about keeping Rome and Genevieve as a solid two and was steadfast on keeping her vote on Genevieve.

Teeny and Kishan were worried that Aysha was digging her own grave and didn’t know if it was worth keeping her in the game if she wasn’t going to work with them.

At tribal council, Rome played his idol. Even though he didn’t think he would be going home, it was his only chance to use it. The first vote went to Rome, followed by one for Genevieve, then one for Sol and one for Aysha. Aysha received the next two votes, which meant she was eliminated. Kishan, Rome and Genevieve were the ones who voted for Aysha, while Teeny voted for Sol — likely so she wouldn’t have to turn on Aysha — Sol voted for Rome and Aysha voted for Genevieve.