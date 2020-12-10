Defending her man! Justin Duggar’s fiancée, Claire Spivey, praised the Counting On star’s work ethic and revealed he “paid for” every “dime” of her engagement ring.

After a fan asked if Justin, 18, has a job or if he’s still in school, Claire, 19, cleared up all the questions. “Justin paid for the ring! Not a dime of it was someone else’s money,” she said in reference to her diamond sparkler. “He is super motivated and does well at his job.”

She continued, “He’s been graduated for quite a while and has a full-time job. He also worked part-time while in school, so he’d be prepared to be on his own.” Like his siblings, the 19 Kids and Counting alum has been homeschooled his entire life. Justin’s mother, Michelle Duggar, previously said their children take the GED, which is a high school equivalency degree.

“Later when they’re finished with their high school education, I’ll have them take the GED test. It’s not required in our state, but I like them to do it because it’s good for them to have that certificate. That’s their equivalent of finishing their high school education,” the family matriarch, 54, explained in a TLC blog post.

The minimum age to take the federal exam in their home state of Arkansas is 18, so Justin was eligible on November 15. However, the Duggar’s have not explicitly stated which kids have their GEDs, which means it’s also possible Justin “finished” schooling prior to that.

Justin and Claire announced their engagement on November 16. “So excited to announce that we are engaged!! I will never forget the look on her face when I slid the ring on her finger,” the reality teen gushed on Instagram. “We look forward to the day that we get to begin the rest of our lives together!”

Justin’s brother-in-law Derek Dillard, who is married to Jill Dillard (formerly Duggar), took to the comments to congratulate the young couple on their big news but also had the perfect response to a fan who asked why they are in a “rush” to walk down the aisle.

“Amazingly surprised that your brother is [18] and engaged!!!” the commenter wrote. “Why do you guys rush to [married] life? He’s a kid and Claire, too!!!”

“Because we want to have sex,” Derek simply responded.

It’s a new chapter for Justin and Claire!