Reminiscing about that magical moment! Counting On star Justin Duggar’s wife, Claire Duggar (née Spivey), gushed over their romantic wedding ceremony as the couple settled into married life.

“Most breathtaking day ever!” the blushing bride, 20, captioned a montage of photos from their nuptials on Thursday, March 18. “Over and over have we said how much it felt as if we were living out a fairytale on our wedding day!”

Courtesy of Michelle and Jim Bob Duggar/Instagram

In the snaps, Claire and Justin, 18, embraced and held hands while strolling alongside a beautiful pond together. The TLC star looked lovingly at his new spouse, who dazzled in a white lace gown for her big day on February 26.

The couple shared their very first kiss at the altar and exchanged their vows in front of friends and family three months after their engagement was announced.

“Today we have started a journey together that God crafted long before we ever knew it was meant to be. We are so thankful for the love of Christ that has brought our lives together and teaches us what real love looks like,” Justin and Claire shared about their union in a statement obtained by People on March 2. “There is no greater joy than marrying your best friend. We are thankful for the prayers and support so many have shown us through our engagement and look forward to this new chapter of our lives together as husband and wife.”

The loved-up pair crossed paths in spring 2019 and revealed their courtship in September 2020. Interestingly, their families have known each other for almost two decades, so they had plenty of support with their budding romance.

Courtesy of Claire Spivey/Instagram

“Claire and I are excited to share that we are in a courtship,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum said in a video shared by TLC. “God brought Claire in my life and I wasn’t really expecting it, but he brought her along right when I needed her.”

“I’m really looking forward to the memories to come spent with him,” she chimed in. “I’m excited to see what the Lord holds for us in the near future.”

Justin previously told fans he would “never forget the look” on Claire’s face when he slid the ring on her finger while popping the question in November 2020.

Another great memory to add to the list!