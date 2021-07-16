Newly reunited couple Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck may be off the market, but they’ve definitely looked at a huge, multimillion-dollar mansion on the market in Los Angeles together.

Seen arriving at a mansion listed for $64,950,000 in Los Angeles’ Holmby Hills neighborhood on Thursday, July 15, in a video obtained by TMZ, Lopez, 51, and Affleck, 48, even shared a kiss together in the car.

And while the listing agent did not immediately reply to In Touch‘s request for comment, the luxurious property boasts eight bedrooms, 12 baths and a whopping 31,450 square feet.

The amenities include a “bowling alley with game room, stocked bar, movie theatre, fully-equipped gym, hair salon, medical room, golf simulator, wine cellar with tasting room, indoor pool and full spa treatment including steam shower,” according to Zillow‘s listing.

On top of that, the manse has a two-bedroom guesthouse, an outdoor kitchen and a cabana, while the main house has a grand master suite, his/hers bathrooms, enormous closets, an elevator and a terrace looking over a luxurious pool and fountains.

Reps for Lopez and Affleck did not immediately respond to In Touch‘s request for comment regarding their visit to the mansion.

Their house-hunting excursion comes one day after the pair were spotted stuck in a traffic jam in Los Angeles.

In photos acquired by Page Six, Lopez looked visibly annoyed while Affleck beamed at her, looking absolutely smitten.

Whatever trouble in paradise they may have experienced in L.A. traffic pales in comparison to all the happy outings they’ve had together recently.

The couple have not only spent time together as a couple but also as a blended family with their kids. They were seen enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood and shopping in the Hamptons both earlier this month.

Affleck has already “connected” with Lopez’s 13-year-old twins, Max and Emme, and has formed a close bond with them, a source previously told In Touch.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” the insider added. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

And Affleck’s ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, has no objections to Affleck introducing their kids, Violet, 15, Seraphina, 12, and Samuel, 9, to Lopez and “won’t stand in the way of family,” a separate insider told In Touch.

The source continued, “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”