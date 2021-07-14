Jennifer Lopez looked back on her 2002 album, This Is Me… Then, its influence on pop culture as well as how she was inspired by her relationship with Ben Affleck.

“That was a moment. When you go back and hear that, you hear the purity and the love there,” the 51-year-old told Apple Music 1’s Ebro Darden on Tuesday, July 13.

The “I’m Real” crooner said, “And I think that’s why people went back as they saw different things happening in my life now and they go, ‘Wow, really?’ And I think it gave people hope. … Some things do last forever.”

Her third studio album was released in November 2002 after she split from ex-husband Cris Judd and sparked romance rumors with Ben, 48. Songs on the album that were allegedly inspired by the Argo star included, “Loving You,” “All I Have,” and “Dear Ben.”

J. Lo and Ben dated from 2002 and split in January 2004. They were engaged and canceled their wedding due to the large amount of media attention. The pair rekindled their romance in April 2021 following Jennifer’s breakup with Alex Rodriguez.

Earlier this month, Jennifer couldn’t help but gush about her life amid her romance with Ben to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe. “I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” the Hustlers actress said.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she said. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

She continued, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

“I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming,” Jennifer added. “And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

An insider previously revealed how the exes were able to reconnect after nearly 17 years apart. “A lot of time has passed, they’ve both matured,” a source told In Touch in April. “Jennifer still cares for Ben, she never really stopped. Apparently, they reconnected like no time had passed.”

Ben is “serious” about their relationship this time around. “They’re talking about their future together,” a separate source said.