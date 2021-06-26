Happy couple! Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck enjoyed each other’s company as they stepped out for a date night in Beverly Hills.

The A-list pair was spotted out together at Avra, according to photos obtained by TMZ. J. Lo, 51, looked stunning in a white top tucked into pair of high-waist camel trouser shorts, an oversize cream blazer and strappy high-heeled sandals. Ben, 48, opted for dark wash jeans, a green button-up shirt, a black bomber jacket and black and white sneakers.

Jen and the Argo star were all smiles after enjoying their seafood meal. They were seen as they left the restaurant and heading into a chauffeured Rolls-Royce. In several photos, the “On the Floor” singer could be seen laughing up a storm while Ben leaned toward her.

The new couple has been going strong after rekindling their romance in April. A source exclusively told In Touch that Ben is “serious” about their relationship this time around. “They’re talking about their future together,” the insider dished on earlier this month.

Jen seems just as committed to their relationship. The Hustlers star is looking for a new house because “she wants to be closer” to Ben in Los Angeles, a second source revealed to In Touch. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving toward building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

Bennifer famously started dating in 2002, quickly got engaged but ended up calling off their wedding and going their separate ways in 2004. They each moved on romantically, but they reconnected nearly 17 years after their breakup following Jen’s split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

“It started innocently enough with Ben reaching out to check up on her as a friend,” an insider previously told In Touch about how they reignited their romance. “But he knew exactly what he was doing. He was single and she was single.”

The Justice League actor “wasn’t sure” how the J. Lo “would react” to his messages, but “Jen went for it” by “texting funny and flirty replies,” the source explained. “Ben may have initiated it, but Jen sealed the deal. She wanted him back just as bad as he wanted her.”