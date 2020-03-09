All smiles! Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas were spotted laughing and getting cozy on the set of their movie Deep Water in November, just four months before news of their romance went public. In now resurfaced photos, the actor, 47, and Cuban native, 31, looked like they had great chemistry while chatting over coffee.

“They’re playing a couple on the film, a husband and wife with some very dark secrets, and their chemistry is off the charts,” eyewitness Luz Escobar told In Touch exclusively on March 5 after they were seen together in her hometown of Havana. “They’ve become very close. Ben loves that she’s originally from Cuba, he can’t get enough of her culture, and he loves her accent.”

The source added that, while “Ana was a fan of Ben’s work,” she “had no idea how smart, engaging and handsome he was in person. She’s definitely smitten, and so is he.”

Just two weeks prior, Ben opened up about what he was looking for in a relationship during an interview with Diane Sawyer on Good Morning America.

“I have a career that I really like and I’m proud of. I would love to have — a relationship that was deeply meaningful and one to which I could be deeply committed.” The Good Will Hunting alum continued, “Five years from now Ben Affleck is sober and happy and sees his kids three-and-a-half days a week and has made three or four movies that are interesting to him. I directed two [movies] that he is hopefully proud of and is in a healthy, stable, loving, committed relationship.”

Ben — who shares Violet, Seraphina and Samuel with ex-wife Jennifer Garner — also confirmed that he’s not using any dating apps. “I don’t have judgment for people who are, great. I know people who are on them and have a fun time but that’s not me.”

Keep scrolling to see photos of Ben and Ana’s “off the charts” chemistry below!