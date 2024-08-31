Jason Duggar Is Engaged to Maddie Grace After Courtship

The Duggars are planning another wedding! Jason Duggar proposed to Maddie Grace on August 24, just three months after the couple debuted their courtship.

Maddie announced the news via Instagram on Friday, August 30, and tagged Jason, 24, in the picture. The photo showed the couple standing on a beach in front of a heart-shaped display of red roses. The center of the display read, “Will you marry me?”

“On 8/24, Jase asked me to marry him, and I could not be more excited!! Thank you @kaylajohnsonphoto_ for capturing this special moment so beautifully,” Maddie wrote for the caption.

Maddie also used the hashtag #Spring2025, which seemed to hint at a potential wedding date.

Jason commented on the photo and added, “She said yes!”

While the pair received plenty of congratulations and well wishes from fans, several people pointed out that Maddie had already changed her last name to Duggar in her Instagram handle.

“Why has she already changed her last name?!? Shouldn’t that be done on the wedding day?” wrote one person.

Another person added, “Since your last name says Duggar, are you already married??”

Most people seemed to think that Maddie only changed her last name ahead of time to keep someone else from snatching it up.

“Scam artists do things like that, impersonate influencers and celebrities on IG. Either they get paid to promote nonsense or hope whomever they’re impersonating will give them money for the username,” an Instagram user said.

The couple has remained tight-lipped about their relationship thus far. On May 29, Jason shared a carousel of photos that featured him and Maddie at the beach. However, in the photos, Maddie managed to keep her face covered. 19 Kids and Counting fans quickly went to work trying to determine who the lucky lady was, but it wasn’t confirmed until a few weeks later.

Jason Duggar/Instagram

The Duggar family has strict rules regarding relationships. The rules typically require the kids to have supervised dates and very little physical contact. However, it seemed as though Jason threw a lot of those rules to the wayside.

In the photos the Counting On alum shared from their beach vacation, fans saw him with his hands cupping Maddie’s face in one, while he placed his hands on her hips in another.

Jason seemingly revealed that they were officially courting when he reshared a photo on his Instagram Stories in early June. The two had attended a wedding together, and Maddie originally shared the picture on her account. In the photo, Maddie wore a sleeveless blue dress with white flowers while Jason had his arm wrapped around her shoulders.

“Best wedding date ever,” Maddie wrote for the caption.

Fans were quick to notice that Maddie’s wedding dress showed more skin than what the family’s strict religious beliefs allow. This led several to wonder if Maddie and her family were a part of the Fundamentalist Christian religion like the Duggars.

Jason’s engagement to Maddie came on the heels of his older sister Jana Duggar’s wedding to Stephen Wissmann. Jana, 34, and Stephen, 31, wed in a church ceremony on August 15.