New details have emerged about Artem Chigvintsev’s arrest for domestic battery, including a 911 call he reportedly made and then canceled prior to police arriving at the scene.

The Dancing With the Stars pro, 42, reportedly “panicked over injuries the alleged victim sustained” and called in the emergency himself at around 8:30 a.m., sources told TMZ on Friday, August 30. Paramedics and fire trucks were then reportedly dispatched and en route when they received another call from Chigvintsev, this time to cancel his previous request for assistance.

Although the paramedics and fire trucks returned to the station, it was protocol for police to still respond to the call, the outlet noted. Authorities arrived at the scene at around 9:30 a.m. and observed injuries on the alleged victim, which led to an automatic arrest, the sources said.

Audio of the dispatch call obtained by TMZ also revealed that Chigvintsev had initially requested medical but then stated that “he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at rp [reporting party].”

“There is a child on scene. Medical en route,” the dispatcher could be heard saying. “There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

Chigvintsev was booked on a felony domestic violence charge in Napa County jail on Thursday, August 29, In Touch confirmed via online arrest records. California Penal Code Section 273.5(a) “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence, or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM

The dancer’s bail was set at $25,000, which he posted hours after his arrest. He was released from jail the same day.

Chigvintsev’s wife, Nikki Garcia (formerly known as Nikki Bella), broke her silence on her husband’s arrest in a statement to Us Weekly on Friday.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” the statement from her rep read.

Garcia, 40, revealed on her Instagram Stories the day prior to Chigvintsev’s arrest that she was also in Napa. The couple celebrated their second wedding anniversary on August 26, with the retired pro wrestler sharing footage from their wedding day on Instagram.

“This song is our love story,” Garcia wrote after sharing lyrics to Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love.” “I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”

Garcia and Chigvintsev met on Dancing With the Stars in 2017, but their relationship did not become romantic until two years later. The pair got engaged at the end of 2019 after about one year of dating. They welcomed their first child, a son named Matteo, in July 2020.