Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez had a bit of bad luck on Wednesday, July 14, when they were stuck in a traffic jam in Los Angeles.

In photos acquired by Page Six, Jennifer, 51, looked visibly annoyed as Ben, 48, looked smitten and remained calm, cool and collected at the scene.

The Shotgun Wedding star donned gold sunglasses, metallic hoop earrings and a white tank while the Oscar winner wore a simple black T-shirt.

Bennifer has been spending a lot of time both as a couple and as a blended family with their kids since rekindling their romance in April. They were seen enjoying a day at Universal Studios Hollywood and shopping in the Hamptons both earlier this month.

J. Lo recently spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe about how she feels she’s currently living her best life amid her romance with The Town star.

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” she said.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” the Bronx native continued. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Jennifer continued, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

A source exclusively dished to In Touch last month that Jennifer wants to move closer to Ben and away from any “reminders” of ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez.

Matt Baron/Shutterstock

“The timing right now is perfect, meaning Ben, she wants to be closer to him in Los Angeles,” the source said. “She’s all about starting fresh, with a clean slate, which she also applies to her relationships. Now that she and Ben are together, they’re definitely moving towards building a solid partnership. A new home is a must for her.”

The insider added, “Ben has his home here and she wants her own, where Ben can stay, of course. It may sound extravagant to some, but she can afford it and real estate is always a good investment. It’s a win-win.”

J. Lo and Ben dated from 2002 after meeting on the set of the movie Gigli and split in January 2004. They were engaged and canceled their wedding due to the large amount of media attention.