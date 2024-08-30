Angelina Jolie Says Brad Pitt ‘Divorce’ Is Forcing Her to Live in L.A.

Angelina Jolie raised her family in her roots in Los Angeles, but she is ready for a change of scenery. However, the Maria actress admitted that she can’t leave the sunny southern California city until her ongoing divorce with ex-husband Brad Pitt settles.

The Hollywood goddess, 49, gave rare insight into her legal battle with Brad, 60, which is forcing her to “be [in Los Angeles] from a divorce”

“But as soon as [my kids are] 18, I’ll be able to leave,” Angelina told The Hollywood Reporter in a story published on Friday, August 30.

The Maleficent actress filed for divorce from Brad in 2016. They were declared legally single in 2019. They have yet to finalize their divorce separation as they haven’t settled on child custody over their minor kids, twins Vivienne and Knox, 16. Brad and Angelina are also battling over shared assets, including their French winery, Château Miraval.

In addition to Vivienne and Knox, Angelina and Brad share adult kids Maddox, Pax, Zahara and Shiloh.

Later in the interview, Angie shared that she wants “privacy” for her children as they navigate life as young adults.

“When you have a big family, you want them to have privacy, peace, safety,” she continued to the outlet. “I have a house now to raise my children, but sometimes this place can be … that humanity that I found across the world is not what I grew up with here.”

Due to her devotion to humanitarian work, Angelina revealed that she will “spend a lot of time in Cambodia,” after her big move.

Getty

“I’ll spend time visiting my family members wherever they may be in the world,” she noted.

Angie’s kids have spread their wings over the past few years. Luckily, Pax, 20, and Maddox, 23, found a liking and talent in the film industry, leading them to work on her recent film Maria.

After graduating high school, Zahara, 19, moved to Atlanta in fall 2022 to attend Spelman College. Once she successfully completed her first year of studies, Zahara joined Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority at the institution.

“My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California,” she said during an initiation ceremony held in November 2023, which was captured and shared in a video shared by Essence.

Fans noticed that Zahara didn’t include her father’s last name in her introduction, but she wasn’t the only sibling to do so.

Shiloh turned 18 years old in May and celebrated turning the legal age by dropping Pitt from her last name. In Touch confirmed on August 19 that her petition to change her moniker to “Shiloh Nouvel Jolie” was approved.

Vivienne, for her part, also has a passion for theatre and worked as a volunteer assistant while Angelina coproduced the musical The Outsiders. It was clear to know where she stands between her parents’ nasty divorce as she didn’t include Pitt in her last name on the playbill, listing her name as “Vivienne Jolie.”

Name changes were the least of the family’s worries. Pax was involved in a serious accident in July after he crashed an electric bike into a car. He is now in stable condition, but he was hospitalized and sustained a head injury.

The following month, an insider exclusively told In Touch that Angelina blamed Brad for the accident for not being a good example. Meanwhile, the source said that the Bullet Train actor believed Angie should have ensured his safety on the road.

“From Brad’s perspective it’s absurd for her to try to put any sort of blame on him. She’s the one who’s there day to day, he’s barely around because she’s totally shut him out and poisoned the kids against him,” the insider said on August 7. “He’d love to be there more for Pax, and all the kids, but she’s managed to turn them against him so much he’s practically out of the picture, so to suddenly try to scapegoat him when something goes wrong is completely unfair.”