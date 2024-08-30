Kim Kardashian ‘Resents’ Kylie Jenner’s Private Personal Life

War is brewing in the Kardashian clan as aging queen bee Kim Kardashian takes swipes at family princess Kylie Jenner. Sources fear the pair’s rivalry and backstabbing will spiral out of control.

When makeup mogul Kylie turned 27 on August 10, her big half-sister Kim, 43, was quick to post an Instagram photo collage in what looked to be a bid to honor her. But she let her true feelings show by derisively referring to Kylie as a “private little soul” in the caption.

Sources say that after being forced to literally lay her whole life bare for fame and fortune — including the sex video that launched the Kardashian empire — Kim is furious momager Kris Jenner is allowing Kylie to keep her ongoing romance with screen hottie Timothée Chalamet, 28, under wraps.

“They’ve tried to put differences aside, but things keep coming up,” an insider exclusively tells In Touch. “Kim really resents that Kylie gets away with keeping her personal life private and still manages to stay in their mom’s good graces. Kylie has a different set of rules, and Kim feels it’s really unfair.”

Adding insult to injury, Kylie became the first in the family to land on the highly coveted British Vogue cover for the September issue.

“Kim can’t stand that Kylie got the cover when she never did,” explains the source. “She’s very jealous.”

Kim also apparently feels that the mom of two doesn’t appreciate the sacrifices she’s made for the family.

“Kylie is very entitled about it all,” notes the insider. “It drives Kim up the wall that Kylie never really credits her for opening every door for her.”

Last year, Kylie went viral for telling 28-year-old sister Kendall Jenner, who was 27 at the time, she was “basically 30.” But her little joke was really an underhanded dig, declares the source

“Kylie is obsessed with age and being the youngest in the family and always puts her sisters down for being older,” the insider reveals. “In fact, she doesn’t shy away from telling people Kim should start acting her age. It’s just so rude.”