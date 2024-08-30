Nikki Bella Breaks Silence After Artem Chigvintsev’s Arrest

Nikki Garcia (formerly Nikki Bella) broke her silence after her husband, Artem Chigvintsev, was arrested on Thursday, August 29.

“This is a private matter, and Nikki asks for privacy for her and her family at this time,” a rep for Nikki, 40, told Us Weekly in a statement on Friday, August 30.

Artem, 42, was charged with felony domestic violence when he was arrested in Napa County, California. His bond was set at $25,000, which he posted hours later the same day, and released.

It remains unclear how Nikki was involved in the incident.

TMZ reported that around 8:30 a.m. on Thursday, August 29, Artem made a call to 911 but later canceled the request. In the audio clip of the call obtained by the outlet, the Dancing With the Stars pro claimed that Nikki had thrown shoes at him.

“Initially came in as requesting medical, but now he is stating he got into an argument with his wife and his wife threw shoes at [the reporting party],” the dispatcher revealed. “There is a child on scene. Medical en route. There’s an active 415 [disturbing the peace] in the background responsible.”

When Artem called back, the dispatcher stated that the dancer said “no medical is needed now.”

NCDC/MEGA

The outlet also reported that the dispatcher noted that a child was at the home, but that he or she was with the wife. The dispatcher also stated that Artem and Nikki had been separated. However, cops ultimately showed up and reportedly noted injuries on the victim before detaining and arresting Artem.

Artem was booked on California penal code 273.5(a) which “makes it illegal to injure a spouse, cohabitant or fellow parent in an act of domestic violence. This offense is also referred to as domestic abuse, domestic violence or corporal injury to a spouse.”

Celebrity Crossword 29 Crosswords Play now

Nikki had revealed the day prior that she was also in Napa that week when she posted a photo expressing her excitement about receiving a facial in the area. Two days before Artem’s arrest, Nikki had shared a clip of sweet moments with her husband and son in celebration of the couple’s second wedding anniversary. The Total Divas alum revealed that Elvis’ “Can’t Help Falling in Love” was “their” song and she posted the lyrics alongside the video.

She added at the end, “This song is our love story. I’ll never forget where I was when I asked Jesus about Artem. Having a conversation with He & God. How my feelings felt too soon. It all felt too fast. And then this song came on. And that’s when I knew that I was falling in love with him and that it was all meant to be. Happy Anniversary @theartemc I love you!”