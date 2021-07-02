Alex Rodriguez might be a little upset. The former baseball player wasn’t invited to a party thrown by his ex-fiancée Jennifer Lopez’s friend and vocal coach, Stevie Mackey.

On June 27, Stevie shared several clips on Instagram from his Taco Tuesday bash. “THE BEST TACO TUESDAY EVER??! Thank you to all who attended. L.A. is officially back open y’all 🌮🎉🙏🏽,” he captioned one of them. Another video showed a montage of several artists and many friends from the event. Jennifer, 51, was spotted in one of the snaps.

“Where is my invite Stevie?!😍,” Alex, 45, joked in the comments. Stevie politely replied, “Anytime brother.”

Alex and Jennifer announced their split in a joint statement in April after nearly four years together. “We have realized we are better as friends and look forward to remaining so,” the couple said. “We will continue to work together and support each other on our shared businesses and projects. We wish the best for each other and one another’s children. Out of respect for them, the only other comment we have to say is thank you to everyone who has sent kind words and support.”

Following their split, the “On the Floor” singer has been seeing old flame Ben Affleck since late April. The couple originally dated from 2002 until 2004.

The Argo actor, 48, and J. Lo have been spotted together on several occasions since he was first photographed visiting her at home. They have been also seen kissing at the gym and hanging out together in Miami and Los Angeles.

Shutterstock (2)

“[Alex] was holding out hope that Jen would take him back,” a source previously told In Touch. “But, according to some of Jen’s pals, that ship has sailed. She tried to reconcile with Alex, and she just couldn’t make it work. She’s not looking back; Alex is definitely in her rearview mirror.”

A separate insider shed some light on how Alex feels now that his ex has moved on. “He thinks Ben and Jen love the publicity they’re getting. He can’t help [but have emotions over it]. That’s the girl he was supposed to marry. It hurts seeing Jen all over another guy like that,” the insider said.

The ex-Yankees player, however, has even been getting closer to his ex-wife, Cynthia Scurtis. A source dished to Us Weekly in June about the current status of the former couple’s relationship.

“Alex and his ex are just good friends and work well at coparenting,” the insider said. “He has a lot of respect for her husband and they’ve gotten closer as friends. Cynthia and Alex’s relationship started off very messy, but they’ve certainly got closer in the past year or so.”

Cynthia and A-Rod were married from 2002 until 2008. The pair share daughters Natasha, 16, and Ella, 13.