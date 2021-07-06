Jennifer Lopez is passing the positive vibe check! The pop star spoke to Apple Music’s Zane Lowe on July 6 about how she feels she’s currently in the “best time of [her] life” amid her rekindled romance with Ben Affleck.

J. Lo, 51, spoke about her new song with Rauw Alejandro, called “Cambia el Paso” (which translates from Spanish to “Change the Step”), and how she’s very content at this point in her life.

“I’m super happy. I know people are always wondering. ‘How are you? What’s going on? Are you OK?’ This is it. I’ve never been better,” the Hustlers actress gushed.

“I want my people who care about me, because I care about them so much, to know that I’ve really gotten to a place in my life where I’m great on my own,” she said. “And I think once you get to that place, then amazing things happen to you that you never imagine in your life happening again. And so that is where I’m at.”

Jennifer continued, “I love all the love that’s coming my way right now and all of the, the good wishes. And I just want everybody to know that it’s the best time. It’s the best time of my life.”

She told the host that when she was filming her newest movie with Josh Duhamel, Shotgun Wedding, in the Dominican Republic, she felt a spark of inspiration. She also realized she “got to a point in [her] life where [she] really felt good on [her] own.”

“I’m good. I love my life right now. I love what I’m doing. I love where I’m at. I love the person that I am continually kind of evolving into and becoming,” Jennifer said. “And that kind of joy, that kind of happiness, that kind of love always inspires me.”

The mother of two added, “When I feel really good, I really feel like I do my best music. And so I got back from the Dominican Republic, and I immediately had notified everybody that I know and be like, I want to get in the studio.”

J. Lo and Ben, 48, began hanging out together again back in April following her split from ex-fiancé Alex Rodriguez. Bennifer started dating in 2002 and became engaged. However, they called off their wedding and went their separate ways in 2004.

Since the spring, Ben and Jen have been spotted together in Miami, Montana and Los Angeles. Recently, the pair took J. Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s son, Samuel, for a fun family weekend at Universal Studios Hollywood for July Fourth.

A source previously dished to In Touch that Ben is “serious” about their relationship this time around. “They’re talking about their future together,” the insider revealed in June.