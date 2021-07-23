Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez Cuddle Up at Leah Remini's Birthday Party

Blink and you’ll miss it! Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez made their Instagram debut on Leah Remini‘s account.

“Wanted to share a little video from my birthday with you all because I got so much love from you on my birthday but also every day,” the King of Queens alum, 51, wrote via Instagram on July 22 while sharing throwback images from her special day.

She continued, “I consider myself to have the best support system here on social media. Also, I can’t thank my family and friends enough for coming, for celebrating with me in a way that was very special to me. It’s been an interesting year, so this birthday meant a lot for many reasons.”

Ben, 48, and Jen, 51, make their appearance at the 0:33 mark in a black-and-white photo Leah. The Oscar winner is seen in the middle as he puts his arms around the “Let’s Get Loud” singer and the birthday girl.

Courtesy of Leah Remini/Instagram

The A-listers were previously engaged from 2002 to 2004. The pair reconnected earlier this year after Jen and fiancé Alex Rodriguez called it quits. Over the last few months, the good-looking duo have been spotted house-hunting, sitting in traffic together and shopping with their blended family.

Jennifer shares two kids, twins Emme and Max, with ex-husband Marc Anthony, while Ben is the proud dad of three to Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner.

Although initially hesitant to let him introduce their children to J. Lo, Jennifer later came around. A source exclusively told In Touch, “It was Ben’s idea to be open and just let it flow. Jen likes control, she thought that was a bit too loose, but now, looking back, Jen says it was a great decision. You can’t hide who your ex is dating. Especially if you’re in the business. And Jen has nothing against J. Lo.”

Though the 13 Going on 30 alum may be on board with their fast-moving romance, Ben’s dad seemed less than thrilled. In fact, Timothy Byers Affleck had “no idea” the pair got back together nearly 20 years after ending their engagement.

“I’ve never heard of all that nonsense,” the 77-year-old told The Sun in June. “I haven’t seen my kids in so long, what with their work and COVID.”

Here’s hoping Bennifer plans a dinner with Jen’s soon-to-be father-in-law (?!) soon.