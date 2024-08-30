Livid Jennifer Lopez finally decided to pull the plug on her marriage to Ben Affleck — and fight for a hefty divorce settlement — after learning he’d be spending their second wedding anniversary with his ex-wife, Jennifer Garner, a source exclusively tell In Touch.

“J. Lo is vowing to make Ben rue the day he decided to make her look like a loser!” the insider says.

The “Marry Me” singer, 55, filed divorce papers on August 20 — two years to the day since they exchanged vows before their A-list pals at a lavish bash in Georgia. According to insiders, J. Lo had hoped she could repair their rocky relationship — even though the Batman hunk had hightailed it from their marital mansion, repeatedly hung out with Jen, 52, and bought a $20 million Pacific Palisades bachelor pad.

But the source reveals as their anniversary neared, J. Lo was fuming over Ben flying from California to Connecticut with his Alias actress ex so the former couple could move daughter Violet, 18, into her dorm at Yale University. The Hustlers star was upset over photos showing Ben all smiles with Jen, the insider says.

Now, the source says the performer plans to request a staggering settlement, as the pair didn’t sign a prenup.

The Pearl Harbor star rekindled his romance with J. Lo in 2021 — about 17 years after their initial split. Now, the insider dishes, J. Lo wants to teach the Oscar winner a lesson — even though her $400 million fortune dwarfs his $150 million net worth.

“It’s no exaggeration to say J. Lo hates his guts,” the source concludes. “He’s made her look like a total fool by parading around with his ex-wife. Now she’s ready to go for his jugular!”