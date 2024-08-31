Jinger Duggar Thinks Having Twins Would Be ‘Fantastic’

Not done yet! Jinger Vuolo (née Duggar) opened up about the possibility of having more kids with husband Jeremy Vuolo in the future, and she’s not opposed to twins.

The couple answered some of their fans’ biggest questions during the Wednesday, August 28, episode of their podcast, “Jinger and Jeremy.” One of those questions involved Jinger, 30, and Jeremy’s thoughts on her brother Jedidiah Duggar expecting twin girls with his wife Katey. Jinger said the news was “so exciting.”

​​”When I heard the news, I was like, ‘This is crazy!’” Jinger said. “Because my brother Jed, for those of you who don’t know, he is a twin, and he’s like number 10 of the kids and he is a twin to Jer. So we have Jeramiah and Jedidiah, they’re the twins. And Jed and Katey, they’re having twin girls. It’s crazy.”

Jeremy, 36, then asked if she thought if they would ever have twins.

“That would be fantastic,” the 19 Kids and Counting alum replied. “I mean, if we had twins, I’d be down for it. It would be a lot of work initially, but then it’s just a faster way to have babies. Like, if you want more kids, just double them up. Then you only have one pregnancy instead of two.”

The couple also revealed whether they thought it was harder going from zero kids to one kid or going from one kid to two kids. Jinger and Jeremy share two daughters, Felicity and Evangeline.

“I think the hardest thing was going from zero to one [kid], as you did not know what to expect,” the former reality TV star explained. “You didn’t know the baby sounds that wake you up in the middle of the night, making some weird noise. You’d think, ‘Is this little one okay? Are they going to be fine?’ And I think that was the thing that was hardest. And once we went to two, it was just difficult because, if you’re at home by yourself, I was like, outnumbered. So I felt like it made that aspect more challenging.”

Another fan asked if Jeremy’s parents had any plans to move to California to be closer to him, Jinger and their granddaughters. While Jeremy said he wasn’t sure his parents would be able to move with their other responsibilities, he said that he could “maybe” convince them to do it.

Shortly after Jinger and Jeremy got married in 2016, they moved to Laredo, Texas, where Jeremy worked as a pastor. After spending three years in Texas, the couple relocated to California so Jeremy could pursue graduate studies at The Master Seminary. Jinger and Jeremy revealed the news of their big move to fans in March 2019.

“Through much prayer and counsel, the next step for our family is to relocate to Los Angeles to attend Grace Community Church as Jeremy pursues graduate studies at The Master’s Seminary,” the pair shared. “As excited as we are to begin this new adventure, leaving Laredo this July will be one of the hardest things we’ve ever done; our friends here have become like family. Please pray for us as we open this new chapter of our lives.”

Earlier this year, In Touch exclusively revealed that Jinger and Jeremy had put their Los Angeles house on the market in June. They then moved to a rental home owned by The Master’s Seminary, but ultimately ended up purchasing the home for nearly $2 million in August.