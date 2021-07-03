Blended family goals? Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were spotted with their kids during a fun outing to Universal Studios Hollywood on Friday, July 2.

The couple took J. Lo’s twins, Max and Emme, and Ben’s son, Samuel, for a family trip to the theme park over the Fourth of July weekend, according to photos published by Page Six. Jen, 51, showed off her toned tummy in a cropped white tank top, cream sweatpants and white sneakers. She paired the look with rose-tinted sunglasses and a pink cross-body bag with her long hair styled in loose waves. Ben, 48, opted for a comfy look as well with black jeans, a white T-shirt, a gray sweatshirt, gray sneakers and sunglasses.

Ben’s 9-year-old son, Samuel, matched his dad’s style in black pants, a gray T-shirt with black-and-white sneakers. Max, 13, wore gray sweatpants with an oversized black tee, a black fitted hat and Nike sneakers while Emme, 13, wore jeans, a tee, white sneakers and an oversized button-up shirt.

The teens walked ahead of their mom while Sam stayed close to his dad’s side as they strolled through the Simpsons‘ Springfield area of the park.

This isn’t the first time the Good Will Hunting alum spend time with the “On the Floor” singer’s kids. Ben bonded with Jen’s son, Max, at Nobu in Malibu while they celebrated the Bronx native’s sister Linda Lopez’s 50th birthday in June.

“Ben sure knows the way to a kid’s heart. He’s obviously won over Jen, but now he’s charmed her kids too. It didn’t take long,” an insider exclusively told In Touch about the Justice League star’s connection with Jen’s kids, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony. “Emme and Max really like [their] mom’s new boyfriend.”

“Ben bonded with Emme over her sense of humor and her love of music. She was surprised and impressed that he knew who Billie Eilish was,” the source added.

As for Max, it “was easy to befriend” him, the insider continued. Ben and Max “talked about cars and Batman.”

Ben is a dad of three — he shares Sam, as well as daughters Seraphina, 12, and Violet, 15, with ex-wife Jennifer Garner. At the time, Garner, 49, felt it was “way too soon” for her kids to meet the Hustlers actress, but it seems she has since had a change of heart!