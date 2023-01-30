Calling it quits? Teen Mom stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) haven’t always had the easiest relationship, and the father of three sparked split rumors by sharing a cryptic post that seemingly referred to their marriage via Instagram. Keep scrolling to find out if Ryan and Mackenzie are still together, learn about their relationship and more.

Are ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Still Together?

Ryan seemingly revealed that he and Mackenzie are headed toward divorce when he made his return to Instagram after a nearly five-year absence on January 29, 2023.

“I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” a quote shared by Ryan read, which has since been deleted.

The MTV alum captioned the image, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

After Ryan shared the post on his own profile, he went to Mackenzie’s profile to comment under a photo she previously shared of the pair in July 2022.

“Take wife down off this,” he commented. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ryan wasn’t done, adding, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

While the former TV personality has removed his initial post, he and Mackenzie have not commented on the current status of their relationship.

Ryan and Mackenize did not immediately respond to In Touch’s request for comment.

Do ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Share Kids?

The duo share son Jagger and daughter Stella. Meanwhile, Ryan is the father to son Bentley with his ex, Maci Bookout, and Mackenzie shares son Hudson with her ex-husband, Zachary Stephens.

How Long Have ‘Teen Mom’ Stars Ryan Edwards and Mackenzie Edwards Been Together?

Ryan and Mackenzie met at a gym in Chattanooga, Tennessee, and had a whirlwind romance.

The couple’s relationship was documented on Teen Mom OG, including their dramatic wedding ceremony in 2017. Before the couple exchanged vows, fans watched Ryan – who has battled with drug addiction over the years – drive while under the influence on the way to the ceremony.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie said of her new husband during a June 2017 episode. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

After the episode aired, Ryan revealed he had entered rehab for substance abuse.

“A little over 30 days ago, I made the decision to check myself into a rehabilitation facility. I am back home now doing well, and life could not be better,” the Tennessee native said at the time. “Without the support of my wife and parents I would not have been able to do this. Thank you all for your well wishes.”

The pair remained on the show until the season 9 reunion, which aired in April 2021. During the special, Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, got into a yelling match with Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, over visitation for Bentley.

Following the heated fight, all of the Edwards family members were fired from the show.