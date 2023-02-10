Serious allegations. Teen Mom OG alum Ryan Edwards seemingly accused wife Mackenzie Standifer of cheating in a heated Instagram post on Thursday, February 9.

Next to the photo seemingly of Mackenzie, 26, holding a leather jacket open to show her bare skin underneath, Ryan, 35, wrote, “If you guys have never seen a spineless slut this is one. They take your money sleep with anything that looks at them. But they must have a wife to [sic]. God what a joke. It’s sad really.”

The woman in the photo appeared to be wearing the same wedding ring as the one Mackenzie has sported in other social media posts.

Fans quickly took to the comments and pleaded with Ryan to settle any marital issues with his wife privately and not do something that would embarrass the couple’s two children. They welcomed son Jagger in October 2018, and daughter Stella in January 2020. Ryan also has a 14-year-old son, Bentley Edwards, with Teen Mom OG alum Maci Bookout McKinney. The pair also coparent Mackenzie’s son Hudson from a previous relationship.

“What a terrible shame this is how you behave. This is the mother of your children,” one person told Ryan in the comments of his post, while another added, “Your kids don’t need this happening on social media.” One fan told him that if he was contemplating divorcing Mackenzie, “Duuude, just file … quietly and privately. File.”

Courtesy of Mackenzie Edwards/Instagram

Others begged Ryan to call his sponsor, as he has a long history of substance abuse and arrests for drug possession.

After Instagram took down Ryan’s post, the Tennessee native seemingly doubled down on his claims when he reshared the photo with a new caption.

“Why Instagram,” Ryan wrote later that night. “A c-m dumpster that is married is bad we need to evacuate and show what they look like don’t remove [sic].”

He also took to his Instagram Story to share a letter Mackenzie had written to him in their Bible where she thanked him “for leading [their] family in the right direction.” Ryan scribbled out her last name and added, “No, thank you for walking out on what is now my family.”

“Being a c-m dumpster isn’t in here,” the text over the photo read. “So sorry have you read this? It’s called a Bible a lot of marriage stuff maybe you missed that part twice now.”

In addition to his accusatory posts, Ryan changed his Instagram bio to read, “You ever had your trash can just smell so bad it makes you sick yea that was my life for the last 7 years. I well anything or nothing is better then u [sic].”

Ryan hinted that he was planning to divorce Mackenzie when returning to Instagram on January 29, after a five-year absence from the social media app. “I trusted you but now your words mean nothing to me, because your actions spoke the truth,” read a quote shared by the former MTV star in a since-deleted post. He captioned the image, saying, “Your regret is coming … good lord showed me what I need but not what I wanted [sic].”

Shortly after posting on his own profile, Ryan went to Mackenzie’s Instagram page and left a scathing comment under a photo of the two together, posted in July 2022. “Take wife down off this,” he wrote. “I’m not proud of being married to someone that stays out in bars and goes home with others guys [sic].”

Ryan carried on, “Tomorrow can’t get here fast enough! Don you know what happens when u lay with dogs? … wait look who I’m talking to. And then blaming it on my addiction yea divorce is the right thing [sic].”

The couple’s wedding remains one of the most controversial moments in Teen Mom history. Ryan was allegedly under the influence and barely able to keep his eyes open as he drove Mackenzie to their wedding location at a Tennessee park, where they tied the knot just before he entered rehab for substance abuse.

“He’s an addict,” Mackenzie admitted during the episode that featured their wedding. “He doesn’t care about anything.”

Mackenzie later addressed the situation in March 2022, when responding to a fan in an Instagram comment, saying, “I was young, confused and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt,” adding the couple had “made peace with it a long time ago” about Ryan’s condition while driving the pair to their quickie May 2017 nuptials.

For his part, Ryan admitted to Dr. Drew Pinsky during a September 2019 Teen Mom reunion that his substance abuse issues started with painkillers and escalated over time.

“I don’t know what made me start using heroin, I can’t remember why I did but I did and once I did, I never went back to doing anything else,” he said. “Mackenzie asked me what it’s like and I describe it as living in a cage and you can’t do anything, you can’t go anywhere, you can’t travel, it’s awful. Unfortunately, I don’t know what’s going to happen tomorrow, I can’t say I’ll be sober for the rest of my life, I don’t know that. I’d love to be and I’m willing to do whatever it’s going to take.”

In Touch has reached out to Ryan and Mackenzie for comment and have had no engagement.