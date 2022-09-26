Exclusive Teen Mom’s Maci Bookout Shares Update on Where She Stands With Ex Ryan Edwards and His Parents

Setting boundaries. Teen Mom star Maci Bookout shares an update about where she stands with her ex Ryan Edwards and his parents, Jen and Larry Edwards, during an exclusive video interview with In Touch.

“I still have zero relationship with Ryan whatsoever,” Maci, 31, who shares son Bentley with Ryan, 34, reveals.

She goes on to say that her relationship with Jen, 56, and Larry, 61, is “definitely cordial,” adding, “It’s a genuine, cordial relationship.”

“I think for now that’s the best spot for it to be and probably the healthiest,” Maci adds while promoting the new season of Teen Mom: The Next Chapter. “It doesn’t necessarily mean that we won’t get closer again or it won’t get stronger again in the future.”

The MTV star notes that their relationship is currently in “a very real, authentic, comfortable space.”

“None of us, I would say, are probably ready to jump in the water yet,” Maci concludes. “And I think that’s perfectly okay.”

MTV

Maci and her husband, Taylor McKinney, went face-to-face with Jen and Larry during the tense season 9 reunion special in April 2021, which saw them arguing over visitations with Bentley, 13.

Larry and Jen expressed how they wanted to spend more time with their eldest grandson but felt Maci had “limited some” of it.

Taylor, 33, defended his wife by shouting, “Since I’ve been around, I know this woman has bent over backwards to make sure that Bentley kept a relationship with them through everything that Ryan has put us through.”

While the drama between Maci, Taylor, Jen and Larry played out on the reunion, fans have watched the mother of three and Ryan’s complicated relationship documented since they first appeared on 16 and Pregnant in 2009.

Maci shared the update one year after she exclusively told In Touch that she had no communication with Ryan’s family amid their ongoing drama.

“I don’t want to say we don’t have a relationship because we’ve obviously been in each other’s lives for so long,” she said during the September 2021 interview, revealing they drifted further apart since the drama that aired on TV. “We haven’t really had any conversations or communication at all since the reunion.”

After the season 9 reunion special aired, the Edwards family was fired from the reality show that March. Ryan’s wife, Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer), revealed to The Sun that she was excited to leave that chapter of their lives behind them and had no interest in returning to the Teen Mom franchise in the future.

“I just can’t get down with a false narrative about our own lives and I’m happy to be gone,” Mackenzie, 25, said in August 2021. “The things that I was seeing on TV didn’t match up with real life, especially in what pertained to me and Ryan.”

Teen Mom: The Next Chapter airs on MTV Tuesdays at 8 p.m. ET.