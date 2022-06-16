Changing It Up! See ‘Teen Mom OG’ Alum Mackenzie Edwards’ Style Transformation Over the Years

Always changing. Teen Mom OG alum Mackenzie Edwards (née Standifer) was first introduced to fans when she began dating Maci Bookout’s ex Ryan Edwards. Since entering the spotlight, viewers have been able to watch Mackenzie experiment with her style on the show and on social media.

Maci and Ryan appeared on the first season of 16 & Pregnant in 2009. During the episode, the pair struggled to make their relationship work as they prepared to welcome a child together. On October 27, 2008, Maci gave birth to their son, Bentley Edwards. Ryan and Maci became engaged, though eventually split in 2010 on the second episode of Teen Mom.

Following their breakup, Maci and Ryan had a difficult time coparenting Bentley as they dated other people. The Bulletproof author eventually found love with Taylor McKinney, whom she married in 2016. The pair share kids Jayde and Maverick together.

Meanwhile, Ryan found love with Mackenzie, whom he married in 2017. The couple are the parents to son Jagger and daughter Stella.

While Ryan seems much happier in his current relationship compared to his failed romance with Maci, the father of three has had his fair share of drama in the marriage. On their wedding day, MTV cameras documented Ryan driving high on drugs on the way to their wedding with Mackenzie in the car.

In March 2022, Mackenzie broke her silence on the scandal when a fan asked her during an Instagram Stories Q&A, “What made you go through marrying Ryan when he was so high? So high in fact he could have killed you both?” She replied, “I was young, confused, nervous and made a very bad decision. I’m so thankful no one was hurt.”

“We made peace with it a long time ago together,” she added.

The drama continued as fans watched Ryan and Mackenzie have several disagreements with Maci about how to raise Bentley. The situation escalated when Taylor got into a yelling match with Ryan’s parents, Jen and Larry, during a Teen Mom OG reunion in 2021.

In March 2021, Mackenzie confirmed that she, Ryan, Jen and Larry had been fired from the show. “Nothing happened, literally, nothing. We just got a call yesterday from [producers] Morgan [J. Freeman] and Larry [Musnik] at MTV,” Mackenzie told Without a Crystal Ball. “Maci’s agent went above their heads and went to Viacom and said that they wanted to focus on all of Maci’s abilities and whatever she does and that we took up the time on the show that she could be using to show all that.”

Keep scrolling to see how Mackenzie’s style has changed over the years.